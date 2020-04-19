Two baseball seasons on hold for Shiloh's Lee

“It’s the same way, things are still up in the air,” Lee said. “We’re still planning on starting practice on June 3, playing our first game June 7. Whenever we can get back to some kind of plan, I’m sure everybody will be happy to do whatever we can do, whether it’s picking up the schedule at some point or some kind of playoff. It’s where we are at right now.

“I think that’s the right way to do it. We don’t know week to week what’s going to happen. Come May 1 or May 4, if everybody is back in school, maybe we can salvage a bit of what we have left. You don’t want to make decisions too early. We’re constantly evaluating, keep working with it.”

Lee hopes to get on the field when it’s possible, but the waiting game continues.

“The high school activities association has tabled everything. It doesn’t matter until we can get in the classroom. Legion is going to have a conference call. We just keep going with the flow,” Lee said. “Whenever the OK comes from the state, I think everybody will be more than willing to be ready to go.”

It’s also been an adjustment this spring with the schools being closed to transition to virtual classrooms.