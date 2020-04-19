Two baseball seasons on hold for Shiloh's Lee

Aric Lee is used to playing the waiting game for baseball season to start. But this spring has been unlike any other.
“We’ve spent many years waiting for the weather, shoveling the field off,” the Shiloh Christian baseball coach said. “A few years ago, we got our first game in on April 21. We haven’t hit that mark yet, but we’re playing the waiting game, holding out a shred of hope we could start, get back to school, to some kind of normalcy.”
Normalcy has been in short supply with this season of social distancing and distance learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’ve been going crazy not being out there with the boys,” Lee said. “We were looking forward to the season. We have a lot of good kids returning, some new kids coming up. It was looking to be a promising season for us.”
The Skyhawks were looking forward to challenging for another region title, having won the Region 8 crown in two of the past three seasons (2019 and 2017). Shiloh Christian has two region titles and runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2016 in the past four years. Last spring, the Skyhawks finished third in the state Class B tournament, falling in a 1-0 decision to eventual champion Park River-Fordville-Lankin in the semifinals.
With the spring seasons suspended indefinitely and with schools closed, it’s a challenge for the players to try to keep ready in case conditions improve and the NDHSAA gives a green light to a shortened season.
“Unfortunately with the way the weather has been, it’s been up and down -- snowing, cold, then nice for a couple of days,” Lee said. “We’ve just told the kids to play catch, to do what you can individually because they can’t get together. We were having open gyms until March 13.
“Our kids have been asking, can we get on the field and we can’t do that either. The facilities are shut down, we’re extremely limited in that. There’s just a big emphasis on them taking ownership and preparing themselves the best they can, however they can.”
The start of the season was going to be a little different for the Skyhawks, with the boys basketball team winning the Region 5 title and earning a berth in the state Class B tournament.
“It was going to be a weird situation with the basketball team in the state B. A lot of those kids play, so we were going to be without them for a week anyway for sure,” Lee said. “We did that in 2016 too, where we had a week overlap.”
It’s the same situation for Lee regarding Legion baseball with the Bismarck Capitals slated to start practice on June 3.
The North Dakota American Legion at first canceled the upcoming summer season, then reconsidered. There’s still a chance that state teams could play a season even though the national organization has canceled the American Legion World Series and the eight regional tournaments for the summer.
“It’s the same way, things are still up in the air,” Lee said. “We’re still planning on starting practice on June 3, playing our first game June 7. Whenever we can get back to some kind of plan, I’m sure everybody will be happy to do whatever we can do, whether it’s picking up the schedule at some point or some kind of playoff. It’s where we are at right now.
“I think that’s the right way to do it. We don’t know week to week what’s going to happen. Come May 1 or May 4, if everybody is back in school, maybe we can salvage a bit of what we have left. You don’t want to make decisions too early. We’re constantly evaluating, keep working with it.”
Lee hopes to get on the field when it’s possible, but the waiting game continues.
“The high school activities association has tabled everything. It doesn’t matter until we can get in the classroom. Legion is going to have a conference call. We just keep going with the flow,” Lee said. “Whenever the OK comes from the state, I think everybody will be more than willing to be ready to go.”
It’s also been an adjustment this spring with the schools being closed to transition to virtual classrooms.
“I’m not a big FaceTimer or anything like that,” Lee said. “I’ve done more of that the last few weeks than I have in my life.
“I think our school and our staff put forth a good plan, a lot of time and effort to deal with something nobody ever thought of. Everybody is adjusting, moving forward with it. We’re making changes to be better, to help the kids, because everybody is affected -- kids at home, parents, teachers. It’s a work in progress.”
