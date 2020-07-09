Twenty games in, Reps still unbeaten

"I just enjoy the competition and challenges I face on the mound. It's become more comfortable for me," he said.

Keup said he's well aware that in high school and summer baseball just about everyone has to be prepared to take a turn on the mound.

"Coach Olson always emphasizes the more (pitching) depth you have, the farther you can go. It's a big factor in being able to play the entire season and into the playoffs," Keup observed.

Carson Motschenbacher, Lucas Schell and Preston Bartsch, all right-handers, lead the pitching staff with 3-0 records. They've worked 18 1/3, 14 1/3 and 22 innings, respectively. Motschenbacher's 0.76 ERA is the best on the team for pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched.

To start the season, Keup, a 6-foot, 140-pound 16-year-old, was hitting down in the Reps batting order. His flood of basehits -- 16 singles, five doubles and two triples -- has moved him up to either the leadoff or No. 2 holes.

"I've always been out in front of the ball, but one thing that's really helped this year is I've been working at sitting back. I'm really focusing on making sure I don't hit the ball to left field all the time. ... That's what's been missing; just staying back and making good contact with the ball," he said.