Twenty games in, Reps still unbeaten

In athletic terms, perfection is something to be striven for, but not actually attained.
Yet Ryan Keup and his Bismarck Reps teammates find themselves in an awkward but highly enviable position.
As they head into West Fargo baseball tournament today, they're unbeaten. Coach Troy Olson's Reps can't improve their winning percentage, which is maxed out at 1.000.
Keup, meanwhile, finds himself in a enjoyable predicament where a 1-for-2 or 2-for-4 game will actually hurt his batting average. With 20 games in the books he's mauling the ball at a .558 rate.
Of course, as a team, the Reps are not, literally, perfect. They're batting .378 with 215 runs scored in 20 games. Rep pitchers have held opposing hitters to 98 hits in 122 innings and boast a 2.41 earned-run average.
If there's a flaw, it's defense, where 53 errors have resulted in 32 unearned runs.
"Especially early on, our fielding was behind where it should have been, primarily because of the (coronavirus-related) layoff, for sure. It's not like we're dropping fly balls and dropping throws," Olson said. "(Defense) is something that's obviously a point of emphasis for us. ... Lately it's starting to get better."
Keup and several of his Reps teammates are graduates of the Bismarck Babe Ruth team that finished second in the Under-15 Babe Ruth World Series last summer in Bismarck. That team won 19 of its first 20 games.
"I honestly didn't know we were going to be undefeated for this long. Coming into this year we lost two of our better players to the Governors (the Reps' AA parent team). But the guys on our team really put in the work, both in fielding and batting," Keup said.
Olson said there's little doubt that last year's success in the national Babe Ruth tournament gave his players a running start on this season.
"This team is no stranger to success. They had a pretty good run in the 15-year-old World Series last year. They've been around and they've been battle tested. I think that experience is carrying over to this summer, for sure," Olson said.
Keup, who has his sights set on playing varsity hockey and baseball at Century High School as a senior, said Olson is good at keeping the Reps grounded, regardless of that big zero hovering in their loss column.
"Even though we really have a nice record right now ... we have to humble ourselves and get back to the real game and get ready for every game,"Keup noted. "Coach Olson says before every hockey and baseball game 'respect all, fear none.'"
On defense, Keup plays second base and occasionally pitches. He's pitched 10 innings in four games this season with a 1-0 record and a 1.40 ERA. Although he's becoming more relaxed and confident on the mound, he says he thinks of himself as an infielder who pitches.
"I just enjoy the competition and challenges I face on the mound. It's become more comfortable for me," he said.
Keup said he's well aware that in high school and summer baseball just about everyone has to be prepared to take a turn on the mound.
"Coach Olson always emphasizes the more (pitching) depth you have, the farther you can go. It's a big factor in being able to play the entire season and into the playoffs," Keup observed.
Carson Motschenbacher, Lucas Schell and Preston Bartsch, all right-handers, lead the pitching staff with 3-0 records. They've worked 18 1/3, 14 1/3 and 22 innings, respectively. Motschenbacher's 0.76 ERA is the best on the team for pitchers with at least 10 innings pitched.
To start the season, Keup, a 6-foot, 140-pound 16-year-old, was hitting down in the Reps batting order. His flood of basehits -- 16 singles, five doubles and two triples -- has moved him up to either the leadoff or No. 2 holes.
"I've always been out in front of the ball, but one thing that's really helped this year is I've been working at sitting back. I'm really focusing on making sure I don't hit the ball to left field all the time. ... That's what's been missing; just staying back and making good contact with the ball," he said.
Keup's .558 leads the team among players with at least 50 plate appearances. Infielder Noah Riedinger is also over .500 at .520. Also above the .400 mark are catcher-infielder-outfielder Carter Klipfel at .472 and first baseman Schell at .460. Riedinger's 25 RBIs lead the team. Keup and Motschenbacher share the lead with 27 runs scored. The Reps await their first home run.
That said, Keup said the focus is on consistent improvement rather than numbers.
"The coaches always say 'don't look at the stats, don't look at the stats, just go out and play your best,'" Keup noted.
"... What we can do this year is just get better every game. And come postseason time we'll just have to keep playing better and better every game until we win the tournament."
The Reps open against the Fargo Jets in the West Fargo tournament. Game time is 2:30. At 5, they're scheduled to play the Fargo Comets. They'll take on Breckenridge, Minn., at noon on Saturday to complete pool play.
Other teams in the tournament include Dilworth, Minn., the Fargo Astros, Paynesville, Minn., and Watertown, S.D.
Keup expects the tournament will provide a valid measuring stick.
"I think the teams we play this weekend will be good competition for us," he said.
