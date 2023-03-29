Thank goodness for sports, now more than ever especially in North Dakota.

Usually by now, the pages in this newspaper have included local high school and college baseball, softball and soccer games. Instead, it’s been Tom Stromme photos of Mount St. Snowbank on pretty much every field in town.

When the games do start, we’ll be there, no matter how cold.

In the meantime, the Major League Baseball season starts today. The Twins are my pick to win the American League Central. I’m not a gambling degenerate, so I don’t follow overs and unders, but put me down for 87 wins.

As for the World Series, I’ll go off the grid a little and take the San Diego Padres over the Seattle Mariners. I went to games in San Diego and Anaheim last summer. Both are terrific places to watch a game, although Petco Park tops the yards I’ve been to, and I’ve seen a few.

The game in Anaheim was particularly interesting. It was the one where the Angels and Mariners played the feud. The strangest twist in the melee being Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias firing a tray full of gum and sunflower seeds onto the field when the fracas seemed about over. My wife, being a bit of a hot head herself, loved it.

The NFL draft is just a month away. I’ve consumed more mock drafts than 99 percent of humans. That’s what us dorks do. In fact, I have one by Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network waiting on my DVR.

The NBA and NHL playoffs are coming up. Both Minnesota teams factor in prominently. The Wild are red-hot. Only seven teams in the league have more points than the St. Paul-based squad and that’s with ace goal-scorer Kirill Kaprizov still sidelined.

Injuries have been the theme of the Timberwolves’ campaign with Karl-Anthony Towns missing the better part of four months with a calf strain. Towns’ mysteriously long absence harkened back to the days of Joe Mauer’s bilateral leg weakness and other ailments that caused him to miss large chunks of seasons that left fans scratching their heads.

The Wolves took a four-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s 9 p.m. tilt in Phoenix. When whole, the Timberwolves could be dangerous. However, those of us who have followed this snake-bitten franchise since 1989 know better than to get our hopes too high.

We’ve all heard people say they enjoy sports because it’s an escape. For me, it’s a refuge from the horrible headlines of daily life.

Whether it’s attacking vulnerable youth, banning books nobody had problems with for generations, or making the courageous and long overdue decision to declare curling the official state sport, the endless shame and humiliation these people produce reminds me of being a Timberwolves supporter. In the end, nothing good ever comes from it.

I remember as a kid, my parents would often have Paul Harvey or Bruce Williams or Larry King on the radio when we were driving from here to there. On more than one occasion I remember them saying, “the baseball season starts tomorrow, the world is OK again.”

In the world of sports, yeah, I’ll buy that. For everything else, not even close.