Teel homers, Larks pound out 15 hits in win

With a challenging stretch looming, the Larks came out swinging Monday night.
Ben Teel belted a three-run home run in Bismarck’s seven-run sixth inning as the Larks rolled to a 13-1 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies in front of 1,787 fans at Municipal Ballpark.
The Larks are in the midst of playing 25 straight days, including a doubleheader today, with first pitch of Game 1 at 9:35 a.m.
"It's a tough stretch for us, but our kids understand it and that's why they're here," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "They can do it. None of them have ever done it. It's what makes this league so great, but yet challenging. We're going to grind through it."
The Larks all but sealed their 13th in the sixth with Teel taking a hanging slider over the left-field fence for his first Northwoods League homer. The University of Montevallo (Alabama) product played for the Bismarck Bull Moose last summer.
"I love it up here. When Will asked, I was thrilled to come back," he said. "I love this team. We got a great bunch of guys and it's a blast to play for Will. I'm really happy to be here."
The Larks’ first eight runs came after the first two batters of the inning were retired.
Already up 3-0, Teel doubled the lead when he sent the first pitch he saw over the fence.
"It felt great," he said. "To get a home run in this league, I'll remember that one for a long time. So many great pitchers, great players. It's tough competitive every night."
Teel, like many of the Larks' positional players, are versatile.
"Ben's just a good baseball player. We love him," Flynt said. "Having guys that we can move around the diamond, that's huge when we're in a stretch like this.
"Like (Tuesday), I have half of them coming to the morning game, the other half at night. We're going to Pizza Ranch in between so hopefully they don't go and get too stuffed ... but they're young. They can handle it."
Eight Larks had hits in the game.
Derek Shoen led the way. The University of Mary all-conference performer went 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs.
Jaxon Rosencranz went 3-for-5 and scored twice. Teel finished 2-for-5 with four RBI and North Dakota State’s Calen Schwabe had two knocks and drove in three.
“We’re starting to swing the bats better. These kids are gonna hit, no doubt. Too much talent here not to,” Flynt said.
Teel isn’t surprised.
“We have a really good team. Our pitching has kind of carried us so far, those guys have been really good, but we feel like we’re going to hit and tonight was a good indication of that,” Teel said. “This is a good game to build on.”
Drew Beazley spun five scoreless innings on the mound to start for the Larks, lowering his earned run average to 4.40.
“Drew’s good, man. He’s getting more comfortable and this is what he is. He’s going to battle when he's out there,” Flynt said. “I think he’s going to keep getting better and better.”
The Larks improved to 13-8 on the season heading into the twin bill today.
“This team has a chance. I’ve seen a bunch of the teams now, and this team we have here, it could be really special,” Flynt said. “It’s not life or death, we don’t treat it like that, we want them to develop and have fun, but this could be a lot of fun this summer. Great to be back home. Great crowd tonight and now we gotta go sleep really fast."