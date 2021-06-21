Teel homers, Larks pound out 15 hits in win

With a challenging stretch looming, the Larks came out swinging Monday night.

Ben Teel belted a three-run home run in Bismarck’s seven-run sixth inning as the Larks rolled to a 13-1 win over the Minnesota Mud Puppies in front of 1,787 fans at Municipal Ballpark.

The Larks are in the midst of playing 25 straight days, including a doubleheader today, with first pitch of Game 1 at 9:35 a.m.

"It's a tough stretch for us, but our kids understand it and that's why they're here," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "They can do it. None of them have ever done it. It's what makes this league so great, but yet challenging. We're going to grind through it."

The Larks all but sealed their 13th in the sixth with Teel taking a hanging slider over the left-field fence for his first Northwoods League homer. The University of Montevallo (Alabama) product played for the Bismarck Bull Moose last summer.

"I love it up here. When Will asked, I was thrilled to come back," he said. "I love this team. We got a great bunch of guys and it's a blast to play for Will. I'm really happy to be here."

The Larks’ first eight runs came after the first two batters of the inning were retired.