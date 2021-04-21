Sweep slips away from BSC

Bismarck State College slugger Kyle Leapaldt punched some large holes in the Lake Region State College pitching staff on Wednesday.
Leapaldt lifted his season home run count to eight by smashing three round-trippers, but the Mystics had to settle for a doubleheader split at Dwyer Field. BSC won the first game 9-3 as Leapaldt went deep twice. He cracked another home run in the second game, but Lake Region prevailed 5-4.
The split leaves Lake Region, located in Devils Lake, 12-14 on the year, 7-7 in the Mon-Dak Conference. BSC stands 1-7, 6-6 in conference action.
Leapaldt, a Carrington High School graduate, transferred to BSC after playing the 2019 season at Valley City State where he hit .340 and drove in 12 runs in 16 games.
Bismarck State's 2020 season was disrupted in its formative stages by the coronavirus pandemic, but Leapaldt compensated by playing in the Northwoods League's Bismarck pod. He said the time he spent in the Bismarck was beneficial for his development as a player.
"That was fun. ... I learned a lot from that by seeing a lot more college (pitching) arms," he said.
Leapaldt's Wednesday eruption raised his batting average from .350 to .373 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs. He's scored 23 runs.
He said the challenge this spring has been to play within his limits.
"I wasn't trying to do too much (against Lake Region). I tried to keep it simple. ... I was trying to keep my head clear and was trying not to swing too hard," he observed.
He said overswinging seldom has a positive outcome.
"Whenever I swing as hard as I can I wind up hitting a chopper or failing to make good contact," he noted.
Leapaldt said the Royals pitchers tried various approaches on Wednesday. His first home run, a two-run shot to left field, was on a change-up. The second bomb, a two-run blast to left field, came off a fastball. He jumped on a curveball for homer No. 3, a clout to left field with a man aboard in the third inning of the second game.
Wednesday's split left both teams at .500 in the Mon-Dak Conference, certainly not the outcome either team had in mind.
"We just didn't hit in the second game for the most part. We needed more timely hitting and it just didn't come," Leapaldt said.
Leapaldt's first-inning home run and an unearned run in the third gave BSC a 3-2 lead, but Lake Region drew even in the top of the fourth. A walk, Austyn Andrachick's double and a throwing error on what should have been an inning-ending ground ball enabled Lake Region to draw even at 3-3.
That's when BSC's offense kicked in. The Mystics scored four runs in the next three innings to pull away.
A two-base throwing error, a balk and Logan Grant's sacrifice fly gave the Mystics a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Trenton Duchscherer's RBI double made it 5-3 in the fifth. An RBI single by Brayden Koenig and Caden Headlee's run-producing ground out put the Mystics in charge 6-3 after five innings.
An RBI double by Jace Dew and Leapaldt's two-run shot in the seventh enabled BSC to cap off a 9-3 victory.
Runs were much harder for the Mystics to come by in the second game.
Lake Region right-hander Austin McClure, who entered the game with an 0-4 record, bent but didn't break. He surrendered Leapaldt's two-run shot in the third inning and another run in the fourth, but took a 5-3 lead into the seventh inning.
Leapaldt said McClure was by no means overpowering.
"I don't know. He mixed his pitches at times, and we just didn't adjust like we needed to," he observed.
BSC pinch hitter Erik McHenry crunched a solo home run to left field through a brisk crosswind to lead off the seventh to make it a one-run game. When McClure walked the next man, Kyler Stenberg, on five pitches, Royals coach Kyal Williams sought relief help.
Right-hander Brock Degooyer took the mound and retired the Mystics 1-2-4. The only runner he allowed was on an intentional walk to Leapaldt.
Lake Region turned the game around with a four-run fifth inning. Trailing 3-1, the Royals surged ahead on a two-run double by Nick Thompson and a two-run home run by Payton Davisson.
BSC has plenty of baseball ahead this week. The Mystics are scheduled to visit Williston State College for a doubleheader on Saturday and play host to the Tetons on Sunday.