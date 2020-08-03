Summer baseball season runs smoothly for Govs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite a bumpy start to the summer baseball season things have mostly gone off without a hitch.

The season comes to an end this week with a trio of state tournaments across the state. The Class AA version starts today at 10 a.m., at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. With the American Legion opting out, as it were, North Dakota played under the Senior Babe Ruth banner this summer. There will be no advancing to regional tournaments this year, but champions will be crowned in Bismarck, Valley City (Class A) and Minot (Class B) on Saturday.

“I think the season has gone relatively smoothly,” Bismarck Governors coach Mike Skytland said. “It felt as close to a normal season as possible, especially the baseball on the field. It’s been good baseball and that’s what we were hoping for.”

For the Govs, a normal season means contending for all the marbles. As the tournament’s No. 2 seed, the host team figures to be in the mix deep into the week.

“We seem to have had our ups and downs early but I don’t think that was unexpected considering there wasn’t a high school season. The kids needed to get their feet under them a little bit,” Skytland said. “I think we feel like we’re playing our best and hopefully that continues into (the tournament).”