Success no stranger to Bismarck Babe Ruth team in Texas for the World Series

Eagle Pass, Texas, serves as host for the Babe Ruth 13-15-Year-Old World Series this week.
Texas has two teams in the field. Other baseball hotbeds like California, Florida and Mississippi are sending teams as well. The one from North Dakota, more specifically Bismarck, believes they belong. Based on their season so far, it’s hard to argue otherwise.
The Bismarck Capitals Babe Ruth team, co-coached by 19-year-olds Skylar Strand and Nick Hinsz, have played 46 games this summer, and 43 have ended in wins.
Strand says their 42-3-1 record is not particularly surprising.
“Success is nothing new to them,” said Strand. “They’ve been a pretty good group the last two years. They’re pretty used to winning.”
Their success has not come by mistake.
“They have all the physical skills and all the mental skills, but it’s their drive to win and be successful that’s made them so good,” said Strand. “We basically have to pull them off the field after practice. They just like to play.”
It’s been a dominant summer for the Capitals. They’ve scored 434 runs and allowed only 99. The 15-player roster features six players Legacy, five from Century, three from Shiloh and one BHS Demon.
The Capitals face the host team, Eagle Pass, in the last pool-play game tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
It’s the first season Strand and Hinsz -- both 2020 BHS grads and current UND attendees -- have coached the team.
“They’re good kids. They work hard and they’re fun to be around,” Strand said.
They also have a flair for the dramatic.
In the Midwest Plains Region championship game at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Aug. 1, Michael Fagerland fired a no-hitter in a do-or-die game. The Shiloh Christian sophomore-to-be also piled up 11 strikeouts.
“That was a pretty phenomenal performance,” Strand said. “Michael’s a really talented player.”
On the mound, Fagerland is 5-0 with a 1.00 earned run average in 35 innings, with 58 strikeouts. Offensively, Fagerland is hitting .456 in 114 at bats with a pair of home runs.
Six players on the roster are hitting over .400. Gavin Lill (.456) has the exact same average as Fagerland in 11 more at bats. Marcus Butts takes a .421 average to Texas in 114 plate appearances. Max Vig is just a tick below .400 at .398 in 103 ABs.
Jayden Ambuehl (.469), Ethan Wayment (.410) and Andrew Jablonski (.400) are at or above .400, but with fewer at bats. Ambuehl and Parker Sagsveen each have a home run.
Sagsveen also is a key arm for the Capitals, pitching to the tune of a 1.23 ERA in 28 innings, and a 4-0 record.
Eli Thompson (4-0) carries a sparkling 0.49 ERA in 28 innings, while Isaac Mitchell has logged 22 innings and allowed only six runs.
Butts and Vig have played stellar defense behind the plate, Strand said, often shutting down opposing team’s running games.
Other players on the roster are Jace Groceclose, Jared Frank, Thomas Kuhn, Lucas Vasey and Adam Vigness.
Pool play games run through Sunday. The Capitals are off Thursday before playing three days in a row starting Friday. Tournament play begins on Monday and concludes with the championship game on Wednesday.
Teams from Connecticut, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Washington also qualified for the tournament.
“It’s going to be an awesome experience getting to travel to a different part of the nation and play in a world series,” Strand said. “It’s not something every kid gets to do.”
