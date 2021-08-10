Success no stranger to Bismarck Babe Ruth team in Texas for the World Series

Eagle Pass, Texas, serves as host for the Babe Ruth 13-15-Year-Old World Series this week.

Texas has two teams in the field. Other baseball hotbeds like California, Florida and Mississippi are sending teams as well. The one from North Dakota, more specifically Bismarck, believes they belong. Based on their season so far, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

The Bismarck Capitals Babe Ruth team, co-coached by 19-year-olds Skylar Strand and Nick Hinsz, have played 46 games this summer, and 43 have ended in wins.

Strand says their 42-3-1 record is not particularly surprising.

“Success is nothing new to them,” said Strand. “They’ve been a pretty good group the last two years. They’re pretty used to winning.”

Their success has not come by mistake.

“They have all the physical skills and all the mental skills, but it’s their drive to win and be successful that’s made them so good,” said Strand. “We basically have to pull them off the field after practice. They just like to play.”