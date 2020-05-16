Strand's Sandlot Showdown allows kids to get back on the baseball diamond

While it’s more fun than going 0-4, the tournament was about more than winning, said Jon Jablonski, Tayte’s dad.

“First of all, just seeing the boys play means more than winning,” said Jon, whose son was one of three Mandan players who never got to experience a senior season. “This definitely was a cap to put on the seniors’ season.”

Tayte, Blake Arenz and Caden Hirchet finished their high school baseball career on a high note.

Jon had only one bit of advice to his son: “Have fun with it, don’t take it too seriously and make sure everybody has fun,” Jon said.

Tayte took the information passed on from his dad and ran with it, putting together team of varsity and some JV players who would have played for the Braves in the spring.

“My first thought was all my teammates are going to love this,” Tayte said. “We’re a tight group and hang out together. I knew the would enjoy it a lot.”

Mandan beat Bismarck Gold 6-3 and Williston 3-0 on Friday. On Saturday, Mandn knocked off Renville County 8-5 before beating Bismarck Black.