Stingers rally past Larks

Jack Zigan had a tough first inning.
After that, he settled down and made things tough on the Bismarck Larks.
Spotted an early 4-0 lead, Zigan struggled in the opening frame, allowing Bismarck to even the game up quickly. After that, Zigan threw five scoreless innings as the Willmar Stingers posted a 10-4 Northwoods League victory over the Larks at Municipal Ballpark on Saturday night.
Zigan went six innings, allowing four runs – only one earned – on five hits, walking one and striking out nine to get the win.
Willmar took advantage of some wildness by Larks starter Justin Goldstein to score four runs on one hit in the top of the first inning. Asa Awbrey had an RBI single in the frame, while Willmar added runs on a wild pitch, a Larks error and a Brady Counsell sacrifice fly.
The lead was short-lived. The Larks took advantage of a pair of Willmar errors in the bottom of the first, scoring four runs of their own. Kamron Willman and Brady Lavoie had RBI singles in the frame.
The Stingers scored three more times in the second. William Hamiter drove in a run on a single to center, Grant Kerry’s bases-loaded walk forced in a run and Awbrey’s sacrifice fly scored another run.
Given the lead again, Zigan stifled the Larks’ bats through six innings. Relievers Chris Rofe and Damon Rademacher combined on three shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.
The Stingers outhit the Larks 10-7 and won despite committing five errors.
Goldstein and four relievers combined to walk seven batters and hit three.
Matthew Enck made it 8-4 Stingers with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.
Willmar added a run on a Larks error in the sixth, pushing their lead to five runs.
Derek Hackman drove in the Stingers’ 10th run with a fielder’s choice grounder in the top of the ninth.
The two teams square off again on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. in the final game before the Northwoods League all-star break.