Stingers rally past Larks

Jack Zigan had a tough first inning.

After that, he settled down and made things tough on the Bismarck Larks.

Spotted an early 4-0 lead, Zigan struggled in the opening frame, allowing Bismarck to even the game up quickly. After that, Zigan threw five scoreless innings as the Willmar Stingers posted a 10-4 Northwoods League victory over the Larks at Municipal Ballpark on Saturday night.

Zigan went six innings, allowing four runs – only one earned – on five hits, walking one and striking out nine to get the win.

Willmar took advantage of some wildness by Larks starter Justin Goldstein to score four runs on one hit in the top of the first inning. Asa Awbrey had an RBI single in the frame, while Willmar added runs on a wild pitch, a Larks error and a Brady Counsell sacrifice fly.

The lead was short-lived. The Larks took advantage of a pair of Willmar errors in the bottom of the first, scoring four runs of their own. Kamron Willman and Brady Lavoie had RBI singles in the frame.

The Stingers scored three more times in the second. William Hamiter drove in a run on a single to center, Grant Kerry’s bases-loaded walk forced in a run and Awbrey’s sacrifice fly scored another run.