During Jon Draheim's career at the University of Mary, the Marauders have taken a big step forward.

The 6-foot-4 senior right-hander from Jordan, Minn., has played a major role in it.

After Tuesday's victory over Bemidji State, Draheim stands as the Marauders' all-time leader in wins (17), starts (39), innings (227 2/3) and strikeouts (179). The stats speak for themselves, but the modest Draheim deflected any credit.

"I mean, it's nice and I've really enjoyed wearing this uniform and playing here, but first and foremost, none of that happens without my teammates and coaches," Draheim said. "It's been a lot of fun being here and playing with the guys I've had the opportunity to play with. It's been an honor and a blessing."

Since going 5-38 in 2018, the Marauders have steadily risen in the Northern Sun standings. They've made the NSIC tournament the last two seasons but in order to make it three straight years, they'll have to sweep Minnesota-Duluth this weekend and get help.

Draheim's first year was in 2019. He was a staple in the rotation as a freshman and has been ever since.

"It's been fun to see the progress we've made as a program," he said. "It says a lot about the coaches we've had and the players they've been able to bring in to kind of help turn this thing around."

His last season has been his best.

In 12 appearances, 10 starts, Draheim is 6-3 with a 3.26 earned run average in 58 innings. The numbers have been similar to that every season. When he takes the mound, the Marauders know what they're going to get.

"He's emotionally mature. Nothing fazes him. It's his consistency and that's the name of the game here," Spencer said. "Guys like to play behind him because of the pace he pitches at. He's been really good for a long time."

Draheim has made at least 10 starts in three of his four seasons and nine in the other.

"He has a true four-season sample size. It's not like in a lot of cases now where you see records being broken all the time by five-year COVID guys," Spencer said. "Jonny's been rock solid. We feel pretty good when 37's on the mound."

While Draheim's baseball eligibility will be up after the season ends, his time on campus may not. A high school quarterback, he's appealing to the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility he would use to play football for the Marauders.

It's a bit of a Hail Mary, he concedes, but worth the shot.

"I don't have a lot of hope that it will happen, but if it does, I think it would be super fun," said Draheim, who has discussed the possibility with new Marauders football coach Shann Schillinger. "Just kinda waiting on the NCAA. If the opportunity presents itself, yeah, I think it'd be a blast."

If not, he plans to head home to Minnesota where he'll work as a volunteer firefighter and use his degree to "start up a couple businesses." Coaching? You bet. He plans to coach baseball, basketball and football.

Of course, he'd love to put that on hold a few more weeks and help the Marauders make a postseason run. He's expected to get the ball for the Marauders on Saturday against the Bulldogs in what will be another must-win game.

"For sure I'm available. I've always told the coaches I'm available in any capacity, including playing a position in the field, which I'd absolutely love to do," he said. "That's the attitude we all have. The season hasn't gone as we thought it would, or hoped it would, but the last couple of weeks have been more how we expected it to go.

"We have a great group of guys here, and I think we're all hoping to keep it going as long as we can."