St. Cloud State needed a second chance and they did not waste it.

St. Cloud State defeated Minnesota-Mankato 13-7 in the second championship game of the NSIC tournament on Sunday at Mandan Memorial Ballpark, clinching a spot in the NCAA Division II tournament.

Mankato rallied for a 6-5 win in the Sunday morning game to hand St. Cloud State its first loss of the tournament and force a decisive title tilt.

The Huskies scored seven runs in the top of the third inning and never trailed, winning their fourth NSIC tournament title and first since 2016.

Tournament MVP Sam Riola had a two-run singled in St. Cloud State's seven-run third inning. Then in the seventh, Riola connected for a two-run home run, making it 12-1 Huskies. Riola went 2-for-6 with five RBIs in the second game on Sunday. In the opener, he went 2-for-3 with an RBI, run and stolen base. Riola was the winning pitcher in the Huskies' semifinal victory on Thursday.

St. Cloud State pounded out 18 hits in the second championship game, 14 of them singles. Sawyer Smith went 4-for-5 with an RBI. Leadoff batter John Nett and catcher Kevin Butler added three hits each. Drew Beier had two doubles.

Mankato clubbed four home runs in the second game, including two solo shots from cleanup man Ryan Wickman. Jackson Hauge and Ryan Bachman also added longball. Leadoff batter Matt Fleischhacker collected three hits.

The game featured 12 pitchers, including seven used by Mankato. The Mavericks were also charged with three errors.

Augustana and Mankato were ranked sixth and eighth in the latest Central Region rankings. Augustana is likely to earn an at-large bid into the national tournament. Mankato is on the bubble.