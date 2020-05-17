Spencer, U-Mary baseball team moves on after sudden ending to season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just as the University of Mary baseball team was finding its footing, everything went sideways.

Or, as head coach Tanner Spencer put it, “a whirlwind,” hit the Marauders, and everybody else.

The Marauders had just played four games at fifth-ranked Central Missouri, winning one with a pair of 1-run losses and a 7-4 setback also part of the four-game set.

“I think if you look at how we played against Central Missouri, there’s no doubt we were on the right path,” Spencer said. “You could see the progress. We definitely felt like we were headed in the right direction.”

That was on Feb. 16. After playing 12 games from Jan. 31-Feb. 16, the Marauders had a month-long break before starting Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action on March 18. A week before heading for St. Paul to face Concordia University, the coronavirus hit and the rest was history.

“It’s been about as unique as it gets. When there’s uncertainty, you tend to go to your mentors, but in this situation, nobody’s been through anything like this,” Spencer said. “There’s no playbook. No outline. It was a whirlwind."

After getting the academic part squared away for U-Mary players, focus turned to recruiting.