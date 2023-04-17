Southwest Minnesota State is hoping for a return trip to Bismarck next month for the Northern Sun baseball tournament.

The Mustangs' performance in Mandan the past couple days was a big step toward making that happen.

SMSU hit four home runs and overcame a two-homer day from Cal James of the Marauders in a 10-7 win at sunny Memorial Ballpark on Monday.

The three-game sweep, SMSU won twice on Sunday, moved the Mustangs (10-8 NSIC) into eighth in the Northern Sun standings. The three losses dinged the Marauders (7-13), who are going to need a serious late-season surge to earn a top eight finish and the right to play in the tournament on their homefield.

"(Sunday) being about as bad a day as you can have as a baseball program, I thought we fought today. We just weren't able to stop them," University of Mary head coach Tanner Spencer said. "That's a tough series for us. (SMSU) played exceptionally well.

"Anytime things don't go the way you want, you're looking for a response. As ugly as (Sunday) was, today I thought the response was good. Obviously though we didn't get the desired outcome."

The Mustangs are attempting to send longtime coach Paul Blanchard out on a high note. SMSU's skipper announced in February he would retire at the end of the season, his 27th as the team's manager.

"We still have things to work on, but we're happy with how we played and of course to win three games, it's never easy to do that in this conference," said Blanchard, who played his college baseball for the Golden Gophers at Minnesota. "Mary has a good team. They're well-coached. We got some breaks to go our way. They hit some balls hard at people, but we pitched well enough. We swung the bats pretty well and we were able to come out on top."

The Mustangs banged out 18 hits on Monday, four of those flew over the fence. Chase McDaniel, hitting out of the 2-hole, hit a three-run homer in the fourth and a solo shot in the eighth.

SMSU had a pair of three-run shots, the first coming in the top of the second by Robbie Smith, as part of a five-run rally after Marauders' starting pitcher Carson Fagan retired the first batter of the inning.

The Mustangs' five-run uprising came after the Marauders were in good position to score first. Michael Polson reached on a single and James walked to open the bottom of the first inning. However, a ground ball double play and a fielder's choice ended the threat.

James single-handedly kept the Marauders within shouting distance. After his solo home run in the third, the lefty-hitting Buffalo, Minn., product made it 9-3 with a two-run shot -- his sixth of the season -- in the bottom of the fourth.

James reached base all five times in the game. Along with the two long balls, he also walked, singled and was hit by a pitch. Derek Shoen, the Marauders' leader in batting average (.419), homers (10) and runs batted in (39), added two hits and scored a run.

James' two homers gave the Marauders 51 on the season, tying the team record set last year.

"Cal got off to a hot start. Kind of struggled a little in the middle, but it's been nice to see him get back on track," Spencer said. "We all know what he's capable of."

Freshman reliever Jaxon Zanolli held the Mustangs in check for nearly five innings. The lefty from Olds, Alberta, Canada, limited SMSU to just one run over 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.

"Jaxon's been really good for us," Spencer said. "He's pitched far beyond his years and shown some maturity on the mound."

Zanolli's efforts allowed the Marauders to claw within 10-7 in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI-single by Josh Walker and pinch-hit run-scoring double by Kendall Keller. Owen Latendresse, the fourth SMSU pitcher of the day, was summoned from center field, to get the final two outs to earn the save. Latendresse also had three hits.

"It's kind of been a situation where when we pitch, we don't hit, and when we hit, we don't pitch," Spencer said. "It hasn't really lined up yet where everything clicks.

"The frustrating part for everyone is that we feel like we have a ton of talent and some really good players out there."

There still is time.

The Marauders have 15 NSIC games remaining. They're scheduled to host third-place Minnesota-Crookston (15-6) on Wednesday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

"The fun part about this conference is we play five games a week, so in a matter of seven days, you can kind of reverse your fortunes," Spencer said. "We're definitely not out of it. Are we want to be, or where we expected to be? Clearly no, but we still have a puncher's chance."

It will not be easy.

Blanchard believes the Northern Sun's as good as it has been in the nearly three decades he's been in the dugout.

"The league has gotten better and better every year. There are a lot of quality teams and a lot of really good players and it's been fun to see that progression," Blanchard said. "I think from top to bottom, our league can stack up against any in the country."

Blanchard's hoping his team gets to compete against the Northern Sun's best in Bismarck May 10-13.

"We have some good people still to play, but we're in better shape now after this weekend," Blanchard said. "We hope to get back here, that'd be great. It won't be easy, but hopefully we can keep improving and be playing our best at the end."