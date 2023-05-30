Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Shiloh Christian baseball team has won 22 games, a Region 8 title and will be making its first state tournament appearance in four years.

But Aric Lee thinks the Skyhawks still haven’t fully hit their stride.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best baseball yet,” the Skyhawks coach said.

Shiloh Christian takes a 22-6 record into the state Class B tournament, which opens on Thursday at Corbett Field in Minot. The Skyhawks outscored their opponents 27-2 in winning the Region 8 tournament last week at Dwyer Field.

“Our pitching staff did a great job on only allowing two runs in three games at the regional tournament,” Lee said. “Offensively, we did enough to win three games.”

Shiloh earned its first state tournament trip since 2019 with a 10-0 victory over Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton in the championship game after opening with a 4-0 win over Hettinger-Scranton-New England and a 13-2 victory over Hazen.

“I think we’re ready to go,” Lee said. “We’re excited to be able to go there and represent Region 8 well. We’ve got to play some good baseball.

“We’ve got three games to get out and prove we belong. The kids are ready for that challenge. We’re going to give it our best effort.”

The Skyhawks open the tournament on Thursday afternoon, taking on LaMoure-Litchville-Marion in the second quarterfinal of the day.

The Loboes (12-1) have won six straight since their only setback of the season, a 1-0 loss at Carrington on May 8. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion is making its third consecutive trip to the state tournament.

LLM finished as the state runners-up the last two seasons, falling 9-1 to Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the 2021 final and 11-7 to Thompson in last year’s title game.

“They’ve been to the last two state championship games, so we’re going to be ready for a dogfight,” Lee said. “They’ve got a couple of all-staters back in Anthony Hanson and Tate Mart and Jacob Nitschke is another standout for them.

“They are well-coached. Their coach has been at it a long time and he knows how to get kids ready to play baseball and play the right way.”

Shiloh Christian has played three other state tournament teams this spring, having split a doubleheader with Minot Ryan in the regular-season finale and both defending state champion Thompson and North Star. In addition, they faced Park River and Kidder County, who both reached their regional title game.

In other quarterfinal games on Thursday, Langdon-Edmore-Munich (13-1) takes on Des Lacs-Burlington (22-3) at 1 p.m., Thompson (19-3) takes on Minot Ryan (19-5) at 4:30 and North Star (13-2) faces Central Cass (12-6) in the late game.

Six of the eight teams are returning from last year’s state tournament, with Shiloh Christian and Minot Ryan joining six returning region champions.

The Skyhawks have a strong pitching staff led by Trace King and Michael Fagerland and have a deep lineup which can generate offense from top to bottom.

“It all starts with the team,” Lee said. “I’m happy with how the team has come together. It’s not just one person, it’s the whole team.”