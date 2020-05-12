Sitorius added to BSC baseball staff as assistant

AREA BRIEF
BSC BASEBALL ADDS ASSISTANT
Peter Sitorius, a former associate of Bismarck State College head baseball coach Michael Keeran, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Mystics.
Sitorius comes to BSC from NCAA Division II Eckerd College in Florida. There, as an assistant, he helped the Tritons secure a postseason tournament berth for the first time in 32 years.
Previously, he played and coached for the Ozark Generals in the MINK League and was an assistant coach for Albert Lea in the Pioneer Collegiate League, where he coached with Keeran.
Sitorius played baseball at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in 2016. He holds a masters degree in professional studies from Missouri State.
