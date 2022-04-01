Shoen's three-homer game was one for the record books for Marauders

Derek Shoen is no stranger to hitting homers for the Marauders.

However, Tuesday’s performance on a cold and windy day in Sioux Falls, S.D., was one for the record books.

The University of Mary first baseman slugged three home runs and drove in seven runs to set school records in both categories. Unfortunately, it came in another close loss for the Marauders.

“Yeah, that’s the one bad part. You definitely want to get the win,” Shoen said. “That would’ve made it a lot better.”

Against Northern Sun power Augustana, Shoen homered to all three fields – a two-run shot to left; another two-run blast to right before a three-run bomb over the 395-foot center field fence.

Off the bat, Shoen didn’t think any of them were gone, although the shot to center felt the best off the bat.

“The first one was foul, but then a cross wind blew it back fair. The second one honestly was a defensive swing and it went out to right,” he said. “The third one, I knew that pitcher. We grew up in the same area. I had a good feeling on that one, but wasn’t sure about it.”

The three home runs came on different pitches – curve ball, fastball and slider – on a far from ideal day to hit with temps in the low-40s and steady 15 mph winds.

“It was not a fun day to hit,” Shoen said. “Going in, you’re definitely not expecting that to happen.”

Shoen does have plenty of power.

In his two seasons with the Marauders, he has 17 home runs, including 11 last spring during his All-NSIC campaign. This year, the Truman, Minn., product is hitting .303 with six home runs and 28 RBIs. Cal James, who hits in the 3-hole spot for the Marauders, directly in front of Shoen, leads the team in most everything, including batting average (.400), RBIs (34) and runs (29). He’s also got five home runs for the Marauders, who play for the first time at home today against Winona State at 1:30 p.m. The doubleheader will be played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Sunday’s game will be played at Mandan Memorial Ballpark at noon.

Through 22 games, all on the road, the Marauders are 9-13 overall and 1-6 in NSIC play, but their record is deceiving. Of their six conference losses, five are by one run, four of which are walk-offs. The other defeat was by two runs.

“It’s been frustrating because in most of those games we’ve had leads and it felt like we were going to win the game, we just haven’t been able to wrap it up,” Shoen said. “We definitely still feel like we’re a really good team. I don’t feel like we need to hit the panic button yet. Hopefully getting to play at home, things will flip for us.”

Few on the Marauders’ roster have more at bats in Bismarck than Shoen. Last summer, he played for the Larks in the Northwoods League. This summer, he’ll play for the Mankato MoonDogs, another NWL club, which is much closer to his home.

Shoen has one more year of eligibility remaining with the Marauders and will graduate with degrees in business administration and sports leisure management next spring.

The focus now, though, is getting back into the mix in the NSIC. With 13 straight home games, it’s possible.

“We’ve had to learn to love the bus. We’ve been road warriors. It feels like we’ve been gone forever,” Shoen said. “It’ll be nice to be home for a while. Hopefully we can take advantage of it and at least we won’t be able to get walked-off.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.