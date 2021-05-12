Shoen, Marauders look to extend breakthrough season

Derek Shoen didn’t have many options for continuing his baseball career.
After a couple seasons at JUCO powerhouse Iowa Western Community College, Shoen wasn’t finding much action on the recruiting trail.
“I didn’t have much going for me,” he said.
Enter Tanner Spencer, University of Mary head baseball coach, and Scott Platt, now an assistant coach for the Marauders, who was formerly on staff at IWCC.
“Scott and Tanner are best friends, so it kind of started there. I talked to Tanner a lot,” Shoen said. “This was the only place that really wanted me.”
Based on Shoen’s season for the Marauders, clearly a lot of other schools whiffed.
A bona fide two-way standout, Shoen has excelled for the Marauders all over the diamond.
Offensively, he’s clubbed 10 home runs, 10 doubles and a pair of triples. His .331 average trails only Cal James (.359).
Shoen takes pride in driving the ball.
“(Power) has always kinda been part of my game,” he said. “It’s just about barreling the ball up and hoping they go.”
On the mound, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander has thrown 35 innings, second-most on the team.
Spencer has also raved about Shoen’s defense at first base.
“Derek’s been awesome for us,” Spencer said. “Statistically, his impact is obvious, right, but it goes beyond that. He plays with emotion, which I think is good for our team to have that presence.”
Shoen’s stats have not come in the midst of a hollow season, either.
The Marauders have set program records in the NCAA Division II era in wins (21) and NSIC victories (18), qualifying for the Northern Sun playoffs for the first time since the D-II move in 2007.
The Marauders have also tied a program record in the power department with 48 home runs, 25 more than their opponents.
Their last long ball brought plenty of excitement when senior Quentin Evers cranked a three-run bomb in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Northern State 6-3 on Sunday and clinch the No. 6 seed.
James has three multi-homer games this season. Ty Jones and Evers each have done it twice.
“Our players and our hitting coaches have worked really hard,” Spencer said. “We had some guys that probably thought they were underperforming early in the season, but they’ve continued to work at it and the results have come. It’s been fun to see that progression and their hard work rewarded.”
As the No. 6 seed in the NSIC tournament, U-Mary faces third-seeded St. Cloud State (20-12) in a best 2-out-of-3 series Thursday and Friday. The Marauders and Huskies met May 5 in Bismarck with each team winning once. The winner advances to the NSIC final four May 19-21 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
While there was uncertainty over whether his college career would continue this time last year, he knows exactly where he'll be this summer.
Shoen got a full-season deal to play for the Bismarck Larks in the Northwoods League. Will Flynt, manager of the Larks, is expecting more of what Shoen’s been doing this spring.
“He’s a legit two-way player,” Flynt said. “He’s going to help us.”
Shoen is looking forward to the challenge of facing top-end pitching.
“It’ll be a good test to show me where I’m at against some higher-velo arms,” he said. “You have to play well to stay on the field. I’m looking forward to hopefully getting a lot of ABs and improve all areas of my game.”
Summer ball will come soon enough. Shoen is hoping to wear the Marauders' orange and blue a little longer.
“We want to keep it going. We can,” he said. “We just need to keep playing the way we have been. The game tells you what you need to do. We just have to be fundamentally sound and make the plays.”
