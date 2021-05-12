Shoen, Marauders look to extend breakthrough season

As the No. 6 seed in the NSIC tournament, U-Mary faces third-seeded St. Cloud State (20-12) in a best 2-out-of-3 series Thursday and Friday. The Marauders and Huskies met May 5 in Bismarck with each team winning once. The winner advances to the NSIC final four May 19-21 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

While there was uncertainty over whether his college career would continue this time last year, he knows exactly where he'll be this summer.

Shoen got a full-season deal to play for the Bismarck Larks in the Northwoods League. Will Flynt, manager of the Larks, is expecting more of what Shoen’s been doing this spring.

“He’s a legit two-way player,” Flynt said. “He’s going to help us.”

Shoen is looking forward to the challenge of facing top-end pitching.

“It’ll be a good test to show me where I’m at against some higher-velo arms,” he said. “You have to play well to stay on the field. I’m looking forward to hopefully getting a lot of ABs and improve all areas of my game.”

Summer ball will come soon enough. Shoen is hoping to wear the Marauders' orange and blue a little longer.

“We want to keep it going. We can,” he said. “We just need to keep playing the way we have been. The game tells you what you need to do. We just have to be fundamentally sound and make the plays.”

