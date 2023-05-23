Pitching carried Shiloh Christian in its postseason opener.

On Tuesday, the Skyhawks got their bats going.

Shiloh Christian piled up 11 runs on 13 hits in a 13-2 victory over Hazen in the Region 8 tournament semifinal at Dwyer Field.

Michael Fagerland, who combined with Eli Thompson on a one-hitter on Monday, did plenty of damage at the plate. The junior shortstop went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and a two-run single as Shiloh put itself in the driver’s set as the lone unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament.

“It felt good to put a few hits up on the board,” Fagerland said. “We had great team at bats, the bottom of the order hit really well, the top of the order hit really well. It was just a great team win all around.”

After a scoreless first inning, the Skyhawks scored five times in the second, including three coming with two out.

Evan Fuchs got it started.

Jacob Pearson and Conner Martin drew back-to-back one-out walks off Hazen starter Grady Holen. Fuchs worked the count full and drove a gapper to the wall in right center for a two-run triple.

“I credit that all to Evan. He got us going in that inning, scored those first two from first and second and got all the way to third,” Fagerland said. “We just kept it rolling from there. Two-out rally, it’s what you’ve got to do.”

With two out, Trace King lined a run-scoring single to left. Fagerland followed with a two-run blast over the wall in left.

“I was sitting middle, middle high,” Fagerland said. “High fastball, just uncorked on it and tried to hit it as hard as I could and it went over the fence.”

“Evan driving the gap and getting the triple there and then Michael hitting the ball hard again, it was a good inning for us,” Shiloh coach Aric Lee said.

Hazen got on the board in the top of the third. Grant Krause reached on an error and scored on Holen’s two-out single to right, but Bryce Lesmann was thrown out trying to score from second to end the threat.

Spotted the lead, King made things tough on the Bison.

“Everything clicked really well today. TK did his job on the hill, scattering around their hits. We strung some together and put some big runs on the board,” Lee said.

King held the No. 2-seeded Bison to two runs, one earned, on six hits. He walked one, hit two and struck out two. He kept working out of trouble, stranding eight Bison baserunners.

“Trace competes. That’s the simplest thing I can say about that young man,” Lee said. “Any time he has the ball, he’s going out to compete and he’s going to give you everything he’s got and I love that about him.”

Jacob Pearson added an RBI single in the third, and the No. 1-seeded Skyhawks put up seven more runs while sending 12 batters to the plate in the fourth.

Fagerland led off the inning with a double and scored, then lined a two-run single later. Thompson added another two-out RBI single to make it 13-2.

“Had to get those last two across, try to get out of this heat and move on to the championship,” Fagerland said.

The Skyhawks (21-6) will play for a region title at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hazen (17-5) will square off with No. 3 seed Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton (9-15) at 4 p.m., with the winner needing to beat the Skyhawks twice to earn a state-tournament berth. A second title game, if necessary, would be at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“We’ve got to just focus on today. It was a great team win and we’re going to come back tomorrow ready to play,” Fagerland said.

“One win away but we’ve still got work to do. We know it’s not going to be easy and we’ve got to be ready for whoever we play tomorrow,” Lee said.

Heart River 11, HSNE 5

Austin Buckman hit a three-run homer to help the Cougars remain alive with a win over Hettinger-Scranton-New England in the opener.

Heart River scored four times in the first and five in the fourth, piling up 13 hits to the Night Hawks’ 10.

Buckman, Jordan Jung, Kaden Zacher and Brayden Kastrow each had a pair of hits for Heart River.

Maddox Pierce went 4-for-4 and scored two runs for Hettinger-Scranton-New England.

WWCS 5, Beulah 1

Alex Retterath threw a four-hitter as Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton defeated Beulah.

Retterath allowed one run on four hits, walking none and hitting three batters while fanning nine.

WWCS scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth taking the lead on an Ethan Retterath two-run single. Owen Patterson was 2-for-2 and drove in a run for the Cardinals.

Coye Steffan drove in Cruz Riegel on an RBI single for the Miners in the fourth to tie the game at 1-1.

WWCS 2, Heart River 1

Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat Heart River 2-1 in the late game.

The Cardinals tied the game on an Owen Patterson RBI single, one of his two hits in the game. Charles Sannes, who also had a pair of hits, drove in Patterson with a two-out RBI single to give the Cardinals the lead.

Jordan Koppinger led off the top of the fifth with a single and scored to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

Jonah Miller allowed one run on five hits, walking none and striking out two.

Trevor Lefor had a pair of hits for Heart River.