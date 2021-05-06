Shiloh rolls over Nighthawks in Class B baseball twin bill

Kolling said keeping the ball in the strike zone was absolutely fundamental for him on Thursday.

"One of my goals when I was in the bullpen before the game was to get ahead in the count. ... When you get a first-pitch strike it sets you up for success later in the at-bat," he said.

"I probably don't throw that high a strike ratio (83 percent) normally, but it is a point of emphasis for me," Kolling added.

Kolling didn't overpower the Nighthawks. He issued no walks and struck out just two batters, one in the first inning and one in the fifth. He got five outs on ground balls. The other nine outs came via fly balls, popups, line drives and strikeouts.

The Skyhawks gave him a run to work with in the first inning as Eliot Huntington followed a walk and hit batter with an RBI single.

A two-run double was the key hit in a three-run second inning, and the Skyhawks virtually insured a five-inning game with six runs in the third. Kolling and Jayden Ambuehl contributed two-run singles to the third-inning surge that included five hits, a walk and two errors. Three of the runs were unearned.

"Tonight we hit the ball a little more consistently throughout the lineup, and Ambuehl had a big day," Lee observed.