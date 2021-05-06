Shiloh rolls over Nighthawks in Class B baseball twin bill

To Josh Kolling's way of thinking, throwing strikes is the woof and warp of successful pitching.
Yet even he was surprised to learn how successful he'd been at pounding the strike zone on Thursday.
Kolling, a senior right-hander, threw only 11 balls while pitching Shiloh Christian to an 11-0 victory over Hettinger-Scranton-New England at Dwyer Field. The game was shortened to five innings due the 10-run mercy rule.
Shiloh won the second game, a five-inning nonregional contest, 7-1.
The host Skyhawks lifted their regional record to 6-1. HSNE slipped to 2-4.
Kolling threw 53 strikes while working four and two-thirds innings against the Nighthawks, who the Skyhawks had swept five days earlier in Hettinger.
He was relieved by Isaac Emmel with two out and one on with two out in the top of the fifth.
Shiloh coach Aric Lee said the pitching change was dictated by state high school pitch count limits.
"Two more pitches and he'd have been out an extra day," Lee noted.
Had Kolling remained on the mound, a four-day rest period between pitching appearances would have been mandated. Lee, however, wants Kolling ready for Monday's regional doubleheader with Heart River at Belfield.
Kolling said keeping the ball in the strike zone was absolutely fundamental for him on Thursday.
"One of my goals when I was in the bullpen before the game was to get ahead in the count. ... When you get a first-pitch strike it sets you up for success later in the at-bat," he said.
"I probably don't throw that high a strike ratio (83 percent) normally, but it is a point of emphasis for me," Kolling added.
Kolling didn't overpower the Nighthawks. He issued no walks and struck out just two batters, one in the first inning and one in the fifth. He got five outs on ground balls. The other nine outs came via fly balls, popups, line drives and strikeouts.
The Skyhawks gave him a run to work with in the first inning as Eliot Huntington followed a walk and hit batter with an RBI single.
A two-run double was the key hit in a three-run second inning, and the Skyhawks virtually insured a five-inning game with six runs in the third. Kolling and Jayden Ambuehl contributed two-run singles to the third-inning surge that included five hits, a walk and two errors. Three of the runs were unearned.
"Tonight we hit the ball a little more consistently throughout the lineup, and Ambuehl had a big day," Lee observed.
Indeed, Ambuehl went 3-for-6 with a double, a triple and seven RBIs. He also scored twice.
Ambuehl, a lefty-swinging Shiloh freshman, remembers his mother, Brooke, pitching batting practice to him when he was "three or four" years old. But he hasn't always been a cleanup man.
"When I was 11, I batted last, and I worked my way up (in the batting order) by being in the (batting) cages every day," he said.
And, he said, big RBI counts don't come without runners on base.
"I can't do anything without the team. It starts out with them getting on base," he noted.
Shiloh leads the Region 8 standings with its 6-1 mark, but there are still some pivotal games to be played before the regular season ends.
"Beulah has one loss, also, but I don't think they've played as many regional counters as we have," Lee said. "And Hazen has two regional losses."
Shiloh has three remaining regional games, beginning with Monday's trip to Belfield. The Skyhawks play host to Beulah next Thursday and visit Washburn-Wilton on May 18.
"We've got to take care of business," Lee said.