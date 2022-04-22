Shiloh outlasts Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton

Coming off a 12-day break, it felt good to get back on the diamond.

After a long period of inactivity forced by a record-setting spring blizzard, the Shiloh Christian baseball team was happy to resume its season on Friday, hosting Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton in its Region 8 opener.

“A lot of people did a lot of work to make this game happen,” Skyhawks coach Aric Lee said. “We thank Washburn for coming over here. We had a playable field and had an opportunity to come out and play. It was good to be out here again because it’s been 12 days since we played, so it was good to get out.”

The Skyhawks returned to Dwyer Field for the first time since April 9 and picked up a 7-6 victory over the Cardinals on a windy, cool and damp evening.

“First it was Easter break, then the blizzard – you couldn’t do anything. So we’re just like everybody else in the state. We only had a few practices before this game and hopefully your kids are prepared enough to be ready to go,” Lee said.

There were some signs of rust, with three errors for each team, a lot of walks, hit batters and long counts and some mistakes.

“That’s to be expected,” Lee said. “You try to prepare your kids well enough for these situations because we live in North Dakota and you have to be ready when you can and you can’t control the weather. You can only control what you can and try to get them ready and prepared.

“Definitely there are some kinks that need to get worked out and we need to get back in the rhythm of playing every day and getting ready for the grind but it was good to get out and play today.”

The Skyhawks jumped out to an early lead, scoring three times in the first inning. Shiloh’s first three hitters – Trace King, Michael Fagerland and Joe Fode – each got on base, stealing second and eventually coming around to score. Fagerland, Fode and Isaac Heringer each had run-scoring singles.

“That was big. We had a big first inning and then we hit a kind of lull,” Lee said. “Credit them – they played well, got some timely hits, we had a costly error that gave them three runs. They played a good game.”

Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton evened it up in the second. With two out, Andrew Olson was hit by a pitch, Jack Retterath worked out a walk and Trey Koski walked on four pitches to load the bases. Owen Patterson’s fly ball to right was mishandled, clearing the bases.

Shiloh regained the lead with a run in the bottom of the third. Eliot Huntington was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Atticus Wilkinson’s sacrifice fly to deep center.

WWCS again put up a crooked number with two out to take the lead. Alex Retterath’s bases-clearing two-out triple to the corner in right gave the Cardinals a 6-4 lead.

Fode’s RBI single plated Fagerland in the fourth to get the Skyhawks within one, and Heringer’s fly ball to short left was misplayed with two outs, allowing Fode to cross the plate to even it at 6-6.

Kulzer singled and Tyson Fricke and Hunter Hoffman both walked as the Cardinals loaded the bases with no outs to start the fifth. After Fode struck out Andrew Olson for the first out, Fagerland came on and struck out Jack Retterath and Trey Koski to preserve the tie.

“Joe did it the previous inning and Michael came in and did the same thing. It was good to see,” Lee said. “We need those kids to be focused and attacking at the plate and on the hill for us and we did a good job of that today.”

Fode led off the bottom of the sixth with a single to left and stole second base. He came in to score on a two-out error on a grounder by Atticus Wilkinson to give Shiloh a 7-6 lead.

Fagerland, who picked up the win with 2 2/3 scoreless innings, worked out of trouble in the seventh to finish it off. After retiring the first five batters he faced, Fagerland walked Kulzer and hit Fricke to lead off the top of the seventh. But Fagerland – who finished with six Ks – struck out Hoffman and Olson before retiring Jack Retterath on a comebacker to the mound to strand the potential tying run at second.

The Skyhawks (4-1, 1-0 Region 8) host Hettinger-Scranton-New England on Tuesday – weather permitting.

“Hopefully we’re back here playing on Tuesday. We’ll see what this next storm has to bring us,” Lee said.

