Shiloh, Hazen split Region 8 doubleheader

A beautiful day for baseball shone down on Shiloh Christian's Dwyer Field Thursday as the Skyhawks tangled with Region 8 rival Hazen.

Two games between even teams ended with the Bison taking Game 1 3-1 and the Skyhawks earning a 7-1 win in the finale.

"Good to come out in Game 2 and get a split," Skyhawks coach Arik Lee said. "We made some mistakes in Game 1 and gave them a little too much. Good rebound to come back and get Game 2."

The first game was a masterclass of a pitching matchup between Shiloh sophomore Michael Fagerland and Hazen sophomore Tyson Wick.

Hazen took advantage of a shaky first inning from Fagerland, where a hit by pitch and full-count walk were followed by a pickoff error and a single to score the first run of the game.

"We didn't come mentally focused in the first game," Fagerland said. "All around, we were making errors in the field."

"It wasn't a good start for us, we were up 0-2 in the count and hit the guy and put him on first," Lee said. "Then we walked the next guy and had a costly error where we tried a pickoff play at second base and threw the ball into the outfield. Not a good start for us."

After allowing the single, Fagerland settled in and made enough pitches to get his team out of the inning with no further damage.

Wick faced two batters over the minimum into the fourth inning, where the Skyhawks finally managed to figure out his breaking ball enough to push a run across on a sacrifice fly by Eli Thompson.

"We had our chances to score," Lee said. "They capitalized on theirs and we didn't on ours. That's what good teams do, and (Hazen) is well-coached."

That lone run was all the Skyhawks could manage against Wick, despite loading the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

"He's a great pitcher, kudos to him, he was throwing well on the mound," Fagerland said. "He had a good curveball. We came out with the wrong mindset at the plate and couldn't find the barrel, which is baseball."

Fagerland worked into the sixth inning himself, dancing in and out of trouble several times and only allowing a go-ahead run for the Bison in the top of the sixth on an RBI groundout by Bradyn Braithwaite.

After walking Wick, Fagerland and catcher Eli Thompson swapped places and Thompson got Parker Sayler swinging to end the threat.

"Michael's a great player and he knows the game very well," Lee said. "It's good to have a knowledgeable player out there other teammates can learn from."

Wick went seven solid innings, limiting the potent Skyhawk offense to just the lone run on four hits.

Shiloh Christian needed to make sure that would change in Game 2.

"We were a little more timid in Game 2," Fagerland said. "We were looking for our pitches more. You can do that, but you have to start hitting the ball."

Fagerland's at-bats were critical to Shiloh Christian's 7-1 win in the nightcap.

He went 2-2 with a triple and a walk, scored two runs and drove in three more while swiping two bases.

"On a full-count, too," Fagerland said of his two-run triple to right in the bottom of the second that gave the Skyhawks a 4-0 lead. "Fouled pitches off, waited for the outside pitch, and drove it down the line. It felt good."

Hazen starter Parker Sayler struggled through three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks.

Dawson Bruner was only able to get a single out in the fourth and was tagged for two additional runs by the Skyhawks in the bottom of the fourth before Grant Krause took over and got the last two outs.

"We got timely hits, we had runners in scoring position and we didn't leave them out there," Lee said. "That was our mistake in the first game, we didn't get the big two-out hit, and we did that in game two."

A single by Hazen's Michael Holland in the top of the fifth was followed by a balk called on Shiloh Christian's Eliot Huntington, who pitched all five innings to earn the win in Game 2.

The balk put Huntington in position to score on Wick's two-out single, giving the Bison their lone run.

Huntington locked back in after Wick's RBI single and got Cade Goebel to ground out to secure the five-inning win.

"I think we play great baseball in Region 8," Lee said. "It's kind of all over right now, everybody is beating everybody. We only have a few weeks left to clean things up and get ready for the regional tournament. The thing's kind of wide open right now."

