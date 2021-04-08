Shiloh features mostly new team after 2020 season was lost

The Skyhawks will be young. The 15-player roster includes four seniors, two juniors, two sophomores and seven freshmen.

“We will be young,” Lee said. “Our last season, in 2019, this year’s freshmen were seventh graders. They played so we’d have a full varsity and JV. They’ve been in our system a bit.”

Josh Kolling, one of four seniors on the roster, will lead the starting rotation.

“I think our pitching will have to carry us until we get everybody in the right spots and jelling,” Lee said. “Kolling is our ace. He’s been a starter since eighth grade. We’ll look to him to help lead our team and our staff.

“He’s consistent and he mixes it up well. He’s good at hitting spots, changing speeds, keeping hitters off balance.”

Junior Eliot Huntington and freshman Michael Fagerland also figure to contribute on the mound.

“Huntington had a good summer with us with the Capitals,” Lee said. “We’re looking for him to step up this year in the high school ranks. We should get quite a few quality innings from Michael as well.”

The Skyhawks also have a pair of players on the roster via a co-op with Linton-HMB – senior Korrigan Look and sophomore Trace King.