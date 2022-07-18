Scott hired as new baseball coach at BSC

BSC's baseball team is known for winning big with local players.

Now, the Mystics will try to continue that tradition with a local coach.

Jaden Scott, who turns 24 years old in two weeks, has been hired as the new head baseball coach at Bismarck State College.

Scott's baseball roots in Bismarck run deep. The Bismarck High grad played for the Mystics and graduated from BSC in 2018. From there, he earned his degree in math education from Valley City State, before returning as an assistant coach last season for the Mystics.

Additionally, Scott has coached for nearly every American Legion team in town -- the Govs, Capitals, Scarlets and Reps -- and is the head coach of the Reps this summer.

Still, taking over a successful college program is a big step, but one he feels ready for.

"It's always been a dream and goal of mine to get an opportunity, but to think it would happen this fast, I don't think you expect that," Scott said. "But it's something I've been chasing and working hard at and it paid off."

Scott replaces Michael Keeran, who was hired as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Western Illinois last week. Keeran went 69-18 in two-plus seasons leading the Mystics.

"To me, it's always been about opportunity. Looking for players that were maybe under-recruited, guys that had something to prove and bringing them into our culture and brotherhood and then them buying into the process," Scott said. "Coach Keeran and coach (Corby) McLaughlin did a great job building the program to where it is today, so we just have to keep things rolling."

After Keeran informed Scott, the ball started rolling quickly in the interview process with BSC AD Myron Schulz.

"I was very impressed watching Jaden's interactions with the players this last year, and I also love the fact that he's a Mystics baseball alumnus," Schulz said. "I can't wait to see him launch his career."

The Mystics went 37-8 last season, but return just five players off that team.

"We're going to be super young, but we're going to be super athletic and the guys we have coming in are really talented," said Scott, who has just a couple of roster spots left to fill. "The first priority is finding an assistant coach. After that, the players report in about a month, so it's getting practice plans ready and a couple games scheduled. It's going to be busy."

Like McLaughlin and Keeran before him, local players will remain a priority in recruiting.

"There's a lot of good baseball players in Bismarck and Fargo and the surrounding areas," Scott said. "Giving them an opportunity to play at BSC is something we love to do and we're going to continue to do that."

For now, Scott will pull double duty. The Reps play in the Class A West Region Tournament this week at Dwyer Field, attempting to earn a trip to state next week in Watford City. Beyond that, he's unsure of his future summer coaching plans.

"I owe it to the kids on the Reps to give them my full attention and we'll worry about next summer a little further down the road," he said.