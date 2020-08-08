Sandy, Hage power Post 2 past West Fargo for Class AA title

Down 2-0, Post 2 stormed in front in their half of the second inning.

With two outs, 8-hole batter Andrew Linn and Danny Boutain, hitting ninth, hit back-to-back singles. Dew was up next and plated both with a one-hop double off the right-field fence.

Hage, headed to Colombia of the Ivy League to play NCAA Division I baseball, followed with a towering drive to left-center field which cleared the 388-foot sign for a two-run home run.

West Fargo had a quick answer in the top of the third. With two on and two out, Villanueva doubled home Ryan Reynolds and Lance Oster to tie the game at 4-all.

"I think the performance today relates to the character and resiliency of our team," Rheault said. "To beat a quality team like Bismarck and then give ourselves a great chance against a team like Post 2, I couldn't be any prouder of this team. I love the guys. I love the team. I'm just so glad we got to play baseball this summer."

Over the final four innings, Sandy and West Fargo reliever Alex Urlaub dueled. Urlaub, who allowed just two hits in four innings, was tagged with the tough-luck loss.

West Fargo's final record stood at 44-15, while Post 2 won 46 of their 53 games in a season that at several points looked like it may not happen.