Sandlot Showdown serves its purpose

The official Mandan High School baseball season was perfectly imperfect, since there was no season. Thanks to COVID-19.
But Mandan’s unofficial season was the exact opposite. It was perfect.
Mandan polished off Bismarck Black 6-3 in the de facto title game in the Sandlot Showdown Saturday at Haaland Field in Bismarck. The Mandan team, brought together by senior Tayte Jablonski and “coached” by former players Evan Arenz and Jacob Weiand, finished with a 4-0 record.
The tournament, a creation of Bismarck High School catcher Skyler Strand, was a way for high school players to salvage something of the season that never was.
Teams came from as far away as Carrington and Renville County (Mohall) to play a round-robin tournament. Some players, whose teams weren’t able to enter the tournament as a team, were placed with the teams entered. The purpose was to have fun.
Mission accomplished.
“It was awesome. We got to see baseball again,” Strand said. “You could tell the kids were really excited to be playing baseball. I struck out swinging and for the first time in my life came back to the dugout smiling.”
And it wasn’t just the players having fun.
“Parents were happy to see their kids with friends playing baseball,” Strand added.
While it’s more fun than going 0-4, the tournament was about more than winning, said Jon Jablonski, Tayte’s dad.
“First of all, just seeing the boys play means more than winning,” said Jon, whose son was one of three Mandan players who never got to experience a senior season. “This definitely was a cap to put on the seniors’ season.”
Tayte, Blake Arenz and Caden Hirchet finished their high school baseball career on a high note.
Jon had only one bit of advice to his son: “Have fun with it, don’t take it too seriously and make sure everybody has fun,” Jon said.
Tayte took the information passed on from his dad and ran with it, putting together team of varsity and some JV players who would have played for the Braves in the spring.
“My first thought was all my teammates are going to love this,” Tayte said. “We’re a tight group and hang out together. I knew the would enjoy it a lot.”
Mandan beat Bismarck Gold 6-3 and Williston 3-0 on Friday. On Saturday, Mandn knocked off Renville County 8-5 before beating Bismarck Black.
Tayte said he was surprised with the level of play, given the fact nobody had been on the field all year. “The pitchers threw a lot harder than I expected because there wasn’t a spring season,” he said. “There was some people who brought the heat and there was some nice hitting.”
It made some players forget what’s going on off the field.
“Oh yes, it was definitely normal,” Tayte said. “This was my last year with that group of kids, so it was like a farewell.”
When the dust settled, Strand had a chance to look back on the two days with the hope he had provided a distraction.
“Seeing people from the community who wouldn’t normally be at a baseball game just out there to watch was awesome,” Strand said.
