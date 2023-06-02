Legacy will play for fifth at the state Class A baseball tournament on Saturday.

Isaac Mitchell took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Wyatt Kraft delivered a key two-out double for the Sabers in their 6-4 win over Century at Young Field in West Fargo on Friday in a loser-out game.

Regardless of the outcome Saturday against the tournament host Packers, Sabers coach Eddie Streeter said the season is already a success.

"When I look at the season as a whole, I don't think what happens (Saturday) defines this season at all from my perspective," Streeter said. "The young men we have in our program have done a great job representing themselves, their school and our community and it's been a pleasure to coach them."

Seniors Kraft, relief pitcher Thomas Kuhn, catcher Aaron Urlacher and Nick Patton all made contributions in the win, which was fitting, according to Streeter.

"I felt really good for our seniors. Those are guys that have done a ton for our program and have been really committed to what we're trying to do," Streeter said.

Kraft's two-out double with the bases loaded off Century ace Gavin Lill broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third.

"It was great to see Wyatt come through like that," Streeter said. "He's been a big part of our team the last three years."

Patton added two hits and Kuhn got the last five outs after Mitchell tossed five-plus scoreless innings.

"Isaac made some big pitches in some key spots to get us out of trouble," Streeter said.

Junior Lucas Vasey went 2-for-4 and scored two runs as the Sabers outhit Century 10-5.

Jameson Johnson, a junior, reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk. Sophomore Isaac Lewis went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Junior Lucas Butts doubled home Vasey in the top of the fourth to make it 4-0.

"When we've been good this year, we've had contributions up and down the lineup," Streeter said. "Today, we were pretty consistent with the quality of at-bats we had."

Century, which finished the season with a record of 13-17, scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the seventh. Zac Brackin had a two-run single in the late rally.

Friday's win was the second state tournament victory for the Sabers (16-9), the first coming against Grand Forks Red River in 2021. The fifth-place game against West Fargo (18-10) starts Saturday at 11 a.m.

"Of course, finishing any season with a win is what you'd like to do. Personally, I'd just love it for our seniors," Streeter said. "Whatever happens, just really proud of this group. Big picture-wise, they've moved the program forward."