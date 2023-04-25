Jameson Johnson helped set the tone for the Legacy Sabers on the mound.

The junior pounded the strike zone consistently on Tuesday at Municipal Ballpark, tossing a two-hit shutout as the Sabers used strong pitching to sweep St. Mary’s in a West Region doubleheader.

Four Legacy pitchers combined to limit the Saints to six hits over two games as the Sabers posted 13-0 and 2-1 victories over St. Mary’s.

“I think it’s going to be our Achilles’ heel. I feel like if we throw a bunch of strikes and make teams go out and beat us and get a bunch of base hits, I think you can tip your cap to the other team when they do that,” Legacy coach Eddie Streeter said. “But I think when we aren’t very good, we don’t throw a bunch of strikes, a lot of free passes, we don’t play very good defense. So I think as long as we throw strikes we’ve got a chance.

“Our guys did that really well tonight. Jameson Johnson came out in Game 1 and was awesome. Ike picked up where he left off, and you have some young guys come in and continue to do the same, it was awesome.”

Isaac Mitchell started the second game with three scoreless innings and combined with a pair of relievers to finish off the sweep with a 2-1 win.

Johnson got things started, allowing only two hits while walking three and striking out nine in the opener.

“Basically, all my pitches felt pretty good from the start,” Johnson said. “Coach Streeter told me to go out and throw a lot of strikes, just keep it simple, you don’t have to overthink things.

“It felt pretty easy from the get go. Throw strikes, get outs. Even if they’re going to hit it, we’ve got a defense back there that’s going to make plays for me.”

Harrison Reichert lined a double to right center with two outs in the bottom of the first and Legacy was up 2-0 early. But Tommy Kraljic, who was on first after being hit by a pitch, was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Johnson issued three walks over the next three frames, but no runner went farther than second base.

Conrad Kalberer reached on an error with one out in the fifth and Matt Porter followed with an infield single. But Johnson retired the final two Saints batters on fly balls to center.

The Sabers staked Johnson to a big lead early on. Marcus Butts doubled in the top of the first and scored on a Johnson grounder and Mitchell added an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

“It’s definitely easier to pitch when you’re up,” Johnson said.

Legacy scored five runs in the second on one bunt hit — taking advantage of two Saints errors, three walks and a hit batter by Saints starter Tommy Kraljic.

“Tommy Kraljic is a really good talent, an awesome young man and we just took advantage, we got some runs early there with a big hit out of Mark,” Streeter said. “They made a couple of miscues that we took advantage of but played really well other than that.”

Legacy added one run in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth. The Sabers had nine hits, while aided by 11 walks, two hits batters, a wild pitch and three errors.

The Sabers only managed three hits in the nightcap, but came up with two runs and a win.

“We didn’t do a great job of making the adjustment with Porter before he got hurt and then (Conrad Kalberer),” Streeter said. “Making that adjustment to somebody who’s going to try to get us off balance and make us lose posture, which we did.

“We had some good swings, just not good enough. But credit to our pitching and our catcher Aaron Urlacher — that was one of the better catching days I’ve seen out of a high school kid in a really long time.”

Lucas Vasey led off the first inning with a walk and scored on Mitchell’s two-out double to deep left to give the Sabers another early lead.

Mitchell loaded the bases in the bottom of the first on a walk to Hank Barry, a single by Kraljic and an infield single by Harrison Reichert, but he worked out of the jam by striking out Kalberer and getting Logan Herman to ground out.

After two more scoreless innings by Mitchell, the Saints tied it in the fourth.

Kalberer was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, went to second on an errant pickoff attempt and eventually came across on a wild pitch.

Legacy answered quickly, getting the lead back in the top of the fifth. Isaac Lewis doubled and scored on Urlacher’s sacrifice bunt to make it 2-1.

Gavin Brice went 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out two to get the win. Tommy Kuhn got the final four outs, striking out the side in the seventh to nail down the save.

With the sweep, Legacy improved to 5-2, 5-1 in West Region play.

“We had a little rough first game against Williston but ever since then we’re bouncing back,” Johnson said. “We’re coming together as a team, everyone is doing their part, doing their job, whether they’re starting every game or coming in to pinch run or they’re on the bench.”

“I feel like our trajectory is good. We’ve got a lot to work on,” Streeter said. “We still have a lot of young guys who are being put in positions they’ve never been put in before and at a higher level of baseball, transitioning from 15-year old Babe Ruth to varsity baseball. And with the WDA being really good this year, you have to play really well.

“They’re kind of learning on the fly. By no means do we have it anywhere close to figured out. But our leaders and the guys who have been around are doing a great job bringing them along and we’ve got to allow them to make mistakes. It’s the only way we’ll learn. We keep making quality mistakes and learning from them, I like where we’re going.”

The Saints fell to 4-6, 2-6 in the West.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday with Legacy visiting Watford City and St. Mary’s playing a non-region doubleheader at Wahpeton.

Legacy 13, St. Mary’s 0, 5 innings

Legacy 251 32 — 13 9 1

St. Mary’s 000 00 — 0 2 3

Jameson Johnson and Isaac Lewis; Tommy Kraljic, Hank Barry (2) and Logan Herman. W – Johnson. L – Kraljic. HR – None.

Highlights: Leg – Lucas Vasey 2-for-e3, 3R, RBI; Marcus Butts 1-for-4, double, RBI; Johnson 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 Ks; Isaac Mitchell 2-for-2, 3 RBIs; Cooper Miller 1-for-3, 2 R; Isaac Lewis 2 R; Tommy Kuhn 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Aaron Urlacher 1-for-3, 2R, RBI. SM – Matt Porter 1-for-3; Harrison Reichert 1-for-2, double.

Legacy 2, St. Mary’s 1

Legacy 100 010 0 — 2 3 1

St. Mary’s 000 100 0 — 1 4 1

Isaac Mitchell, Gavin Brice (6), Tommy Kuhn (6) and Aaron Urlacher; Matt Porter, Conrad Kalberer (4) and Jacoby Grimm. W- Brice. L – Kalberer. Sv – Kuhn. HR – None.

Highlights: Leg – Lucas Vasey 1-for-3; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-3, double, RBI, 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks; Isaac Lewis 1-for-3, double, R; Brice 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Kuhn 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 NN, 3 Ks. SM – Hank Barry 1-for-3; Tommy Kraljic 2-for-3; Harrison Reichert 1-for-3; Kalberer R, 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB; Porter 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks.

Records: Legacy 5-2, 5-1 West Region; St. Mary’s 4-6, 2-6 West Region.