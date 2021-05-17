Sabers rally in 10th to earn split against Minot

In baseball, relievers don’t always get the win they deserve. Late Monday evening, however, Legacy reliever Ben Patton got the win that he and the Sabres worked extra hard for.
Legacy’s Jackson Klipfel raced home on a passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Sabres a come-from-behind (twice) 8-7 win over Minot at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
With the win, Legacy retook second place in the region, which it had lost in Minot’s 2-0 win in the opener, and locked up the second seed for the upcoming West Region tournament.
It also made sure Patton would earn the win he deserved.
“It was nice to know that when I’m out of gas there are a lot of guys behind me wanting to fight. I knew that last inning was cutting it close," Patton said. "I just had to empty the tank and give it everything I could.”
Patton entered the game with the Sabres down 5-2 to start the fifth and pitched lights out for four innings. He struck out eight and gave up three hits. That gave Legacy a chance to get back in the game, which they did in the sixth when they tied it 5-5 on a two-out, two-strike, two-run single by Marcus Butts.
Butts drove in four of the Sabres’ eight runs.
But nobody scored in the seventh, eighth or ninth innings. It wasn’t until the 10th when Morgan Nygaard walked, Kellen Burke singled and Talon Hebert walked to load the bases that Patton struggled.
Legacy coach Eddie Streeter stayed with Patton even after he walked in a run and game 1 winning pitcher Eli Nissen drove in another with a sacrifice fly and the teams went to the bottom of the inning with Minot holding a 7-5 lead.
“We were going to ride him. You could tell he had a little more bounce in his step today,” Streeter said. “He was sharp. He’s a four-year guy and that’s not a guy you pull in those situations.”
The Sabres' 10th started with a Brock Decoteau double and single by Miles Stiefel. Butts then singled in Decoteau and would later tie the game again on Cru Walker’s single that sent Klipfel to third.
With Isaac Pegors at the plate, Hebert’s pitch was inside but catchable, but Kellen Burke let it slip past the end of his glove and Klipfel raced home.
“It’s a testament of when they want to be this type of team, they can be. From a team perspective, it’s nice to see,” Streeter said. “We had a chance in the ninth to get guys in, we were bummed and we gave up a couple. But we kept playing hard.”
Each team’s first-inning rallies in game 2 came to early ends when umpires ruled interference on runners. Minot, however, had scored two runs before that and Legacy’s disallowed what would have been its first run.
It was 3-0 before Legacy scored its first runs of the night in the third inning. Walker, who had singled and gone to second on an errant pickoff, came home on Jack Johnson’s sacrifice fly. Pegors, who had walked, scored on Tyler Buchanan’s wild pitch.
Minot came right back with two runs in the fourth. Chase Burke doubled and scored on Nissen’s single. Nissen later scored to make it 5-3. It stayed that way until the sixth.
Legacy loaded the bases after Minot reliever Trent Greek walked two of the three batters he faced and gave up a single to open the sixth. He was relieved by Burke, who got the first two outs before Butts flared a single to center to score Patton and Johnson to tie the game 5-5.
“Before the weekend we were undefeated in the conference. To lose two, then the first one, it was a gut punch,” Patton said. “We were down this one, came back to tie it and had plenty of opportunities.”
Nissen, a sophomore left-hander, had eliminated all opportunities in game 1 from the get-go. He allowed only three hits over seven innings -- one more than he had at the plate himself. Nissen doubled and scored a run and his masterful game on the mound included eight strikeouts.
“I felt in control,” Nissen said. “I knew I had an unreal defense behind me and all I had to do was throw strikes. Today I was able to keep the ball low and it’s tough to hit the ball at your kneecaps and below.”
Wyatt Kraft pitched into the seventh inning, working his way out of jams and giving up just a pair of runs on 12 hits. He had some defensive help from his catcher, who threw out two would-be base-stealers in the second inning and made a difficult grab of a foul ball over the railing at the Minot dugout in the sixth. Stiefel threw out another runner in the second game.
It was scoreless until the fifth when Hebert singled to right and went to second on Nissen’s single. Dylan Buchanan then hit what turned into a single off the left-field fence when Hebert held up to see if the ball would be caught and had to stop at third. He scored on Greek’s groundout.
The Magicians got an insurance run in the seventh when Nissen doubled and later scored on Buchanan’s single to center.
Legacy concludes the regular season with a doubleheader on Friday at Watford City.