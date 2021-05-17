Sabers rally in 10th to earn split against Minot

Minot came right back with two runs in the fourth. Chase Burke doubled and scored on Nissen’s single. Nissen later scored to make it 5-3. It stayed that way until the sixth.

Legacy loaded the bases after Minot reliever Trent Greek walked two of the three batters he faced and gave up a single to open the sixth. He was relieved by Burke, who got the first two outs before Butts flared a single to center to score Patton and Johnson to tie the game 5-5.

“Before the weekend we were undefeated in the conference. To lose two, then the first one, it was a gut punch,” Patton said. “We were down this one, came back to tie it and had plenty of opportunities.”

Nissen, a sophomore left-hander, had eliminated all opportunities in game 1 from the get-go. He allowed only three hits over seven innings -- one more than he had at the plate himself. Nissen doubled and scored a run and his masterful game on the mound included eight strikeouts.

“I felt in control,” Nissen said. “I knew I had an unreal defense behind me and all I had to do was throw strikes. Today I was able to keep the ball low and it’s tough to hit the ball at your kneecaps and below.”