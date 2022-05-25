Sabers hoping to earn repeat trip to state

The Legacy Sabers are coming off a strong regular season – 16 wins, a 14-4 record and a second-place finish in the West Region.

But Eddie Streeter knows postseason baseball is different.

“The tournament is going to be exciting. We’ve had teams beating each other throughout the year,” the Sabers coach said. “We’re happy and confident with where we’re at.

“But no matter the seed or how you’re feeling going in, you still have to play well. If you don’t play well, you’re probably going to lose.”

Legacy opens the West Region tournament on Thursday. The No. 2-seeded Sabers (16-6) take on No. 7 seed Williston (12-13) at 4:45 p.m. at Mandan Memorial Ballpark in the quarterfinals.

In other quarterfinal contests, No. 1 Dickinson (22-2) faces No. 8 St. Mary’s (10-15) at 12:15 p.m., No. 4 Century (11-10) takes over No. 5 Jamestown (11-10) at 2:30 p.m. and No. 3 Mandan (17-5) battles No. 6 Minot (10-12) at 7 p.m.

Coming off their first-ever state tournament appearance last spring, the Sabers have battled through the spring and take a four-game winning streak into the postseason.

“We’ve been tested, winning some close games, having to come back, showing some pride in what we do and facing adversity,” Streeter said.

Two of those close games came against the Coyotes, as Legacy swept Williston in a pair of one-run decisions – 6-5 and 5-4.

“That seed is not a representation of them,” Streeter said. “They’re a team with great coaching, they’re going to be well-prepared. We’re going to have to play well to beat them.”

The West Region displayed some parity during the regular season. Just six games separated second-place Legacy (14-4) and seventh-place Williston (8-10) in the league standings.

The Sabers are hoping to build on the experience they gained in finishing fourth last year at state, falling to eventual champ West Fargo Sheyenne in the semifinals.

“We have some pitching depth, a lot of experience – a few years ago, we didn’t have that,” Streeter said. “We have some pitching depth and our lineup, top to bottom, can score runs.

“Aside from having some talented young men, the culture is big for us. The older guys bringing along the younger guys, passing along the expectations we have, what the program is built on. The leadership from the older players has been significant this year.”

As a team, the Sabers are hitting .310 and averaging 6.9 runs per game. The pitching staff has a team earned-run average of 3.37.

Isaac Pegors is one of seven regulars with a better than .300 average – hitting .422 with 22 runs, eight doubles, four triples, one homer, 26 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

Jackson Klipfel is hitting .365 with a team-high 24 runs and shares the lead with four triples. Lucas Vasey is hitting .353 with 20 runs, one double, three triples and 15 RBIs. Carter Klipfel leads the Sabers with 16 steals.

Ethan Mitchell (3-1, 2.95) leads the team in wins. Pegors has five saves, while striking out 16 in 11 1/3 shutout innings of relief. Lucas Vasey (2-0, 1.40), Tommy Kuhn (2-1, 2.19), Wyatt Kraft (2-1, 3.04), Ben Watson (2-0, 3.71) and Marcus Butts (2-0, 4.88) each has a pair of wins on the mound.

“We’re one hop here, one base hit there from being a 5 seed,” Streeter said. “Dickinson is unbelievably talented, coached well, a tough team to beat. But in tournaments like this, seeds don’t tell the whole truth. You have to be playing your best baseball at the end of the year.

“The teams that make it to state will be the teams that play well. In a ballpark like Mandan, you have to swing it well. On the turf, you’ve got to play well defensively. Pitching depth goes a long way. If you can throw a lot of strikes, you’ve got a chance.”

