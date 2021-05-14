Sabers are wannabes no more in West Region baseball

Whatever the outcome of this high school baseball season, the Legacy Sabers have served notice that their internship as wannabes is over.
Legacy takes a 16-5 record and a 12-game regional winning streak into the final week of the regular season. Just around the corner are doubleheaders with Dickinson, Minot and Watford City.
With a 12-0 record, Legacy sits first in the West Region. Dickinson is second with a 12-2 mark and a 12-game winning streak. Minot is third at 13-3.
Obviously, Legacy is running with the big boys this season, which is a long step up from the 3-30 mark of 2016, its first season. The progression has been slow, but steady: 9-27 in 2017, 9-16 in 2018, 13-15 in 2019 and 16-5 this spring.
"We're where we want to be -- in a competitive situation," Sabers head coach Eddie Streeter said midweek after Legacy had swept Century. "I think the guys feel a little pressure. ... They're a little uneasy because they're in new territory. They're in control of their own destiny."
Isaac Pegors, a 6-foot, 195-pound junior, is one of the veterans who form the core of Streeter's team. He played regularly in 2019 as a freshman before losing last spring to the coronavirus pandemic.
"In our senior class right now we have Cru (Walker) and Ben (Patton), who have been playing since they were freshmen," Streeter noted. "Our starting juniors all played as freshmen, as well."
The Sabers have six seniors and seven juniors on their roster. Five of the juniors were members of the 2019 team that placed second in the national 15-and-under Babe Ruth baseball tournament. They are Pegors, Jackson Klipfel, Carter Klipfel, Miles Stiefel and Luke Welk.
Pegors said playing in the national Babe Ruth tournament and getting varsity time as a freshman clearly enhanced his progress as a baseball player.
"(The Babe Ruth tournament) was a really good experience. The atmosphere was great, it was good competition and it was fun playing in that tournament, especially hosting it," he observed. "I feel like everyone got better there."
Playing varsity baseball as a freshman was also a plus, according to Pegors.
"I was able to learn from the older guys. I learned a lot about how to be a better infielder and it helped my swing," he noted.
Four of Legacy's losses all came in the first two weeks of the season. The Sabers split a non-regional twin bill in their opener and lost three of four games in a trip two West Fargo in mid-April. They split with West Fargo and lost two to West Fargo Sheyenne.
Pegors said the trip to West Fargo was certainly worthwhile, the losses notwithstanding.
"It was really good to see some of the eastern talent and how we stacked up. ... We found out what it takes to compete with those guys, so it was definitely beneficial," he said.
Pegors has played shortstop and pitched this spring. He's 2-0 on the mound, one of seven Saber pitchers who have recorded wins. It's at shortstop where he feels the most at home.
"For Legacy (as a freshman) I played shortstop all year and pitched," he recalled. "In summer ball (with the Bismarck Governors) I played third base. ... I like playing shortstop. I like the action there. I can be a leader at that spot and really make a lot of plays."
Pegors sees himself as an infielder who sometimes pitches. However, he said he'll gladly subordinate his preferences for the good of the team.
"I've been hitting pretty well and the pitching is going pretty well, too. I'll do whatever the team needs and try to be a leader," he said. "If the team needs me to pitch, I'll go in and compete and try to help the team win."
The Sabers have 10 pitchers with varsity decisions, and Pegors said that depth is not a mirage.
"We have a super-deep rotation. ... Everyone can throw strikes and everyone wants to compete and kind of be the dude out there," he noted.
Pegors said the Sabers have shot themselves in the foot infrequently with walks and errors thus far.
"For the most part our guys throw strikes. We've had some rough patches defensively, but we've bounced back. Our motto has kind of been 'if you mess up, make the next play.'"
Based on the number of experienced players coming back, Pegors said the Sabers have been playing with confidence from the get-go.
"Everyone was excited to play after not getting to play last season. We we had a good junior class and a good senior class and some younger guys who were ready to play. ... I think everyone on the team knew what we were capable of. Coach Streeter says he knows we're talented. We just have to work hard and get better because talent only takes you so far," Pegors observed.
He said he's eager to get started on the final stages of the regular season,
"I love playing the competitive teams. I feel we're definitely capable of competing in those games. We'll have to play like we know we can and get the wins. It will be a fight to the end, I guess," he said.
At the very least, Streeter says the Sabers are rid of a worry that belonged to previous seasons.
"We know we're out of the play-in game," he noted. "I'm looking at going out and playing the best baseball we can with the best teams in the West."