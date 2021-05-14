Sabers are wannabes no more in West Region baseball

Pegors has played shortstop and pitched this spring. He's 2-0 on the mound, one of seven Saber pitchers who have recorded wins. It's at shortstop where he feels the most at home.

"For Legacy (as a freshman) I played shortstop all year and pitched," he recalled. "In summer ball (with the Bismarck Governors) I played third base. ... I like playing shortstop. I like the action there. I can be a leader at that spot and really make a lot of plays."

Pegors sees himself as an infielder who sometimes pitches. However, he said he'll gladly subordinate his preferences for the good of the team.

"I've been hitting pretty well and the pitching is going pretty well, too. I'll do whatever the team needs and try to be a leader," he said. "If the team needs me to pitch, I'll go in and compete and try to help the team win."

The Sabers have 10 pitchers with varsity decisions, and Pegors said that depth is not a mirage.

"We have a super-deep rotation. ... Everyone can throw strikes and everyone wants to compete and kind of be the dude out there," he noted.

Pegors said the Sabers have shot themselves in the foot infrequently with walks and errors thus far.