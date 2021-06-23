Runs aplenty as Reps sweep Capitals

"You've just got to have an approach when you go up to the plate and look for the pitch you want," he observed.

Usually what he wants is a fastball.

"A fastball is what I look for unless I know I'm going to get offspeed. ... My first three hits were off fastballs, the last one was a curve ball," he said.

Despite temperatures in the upper 90s for most of the game, both starting pitchers, Wyatt Kraft of the Reps and Josh Kolling of the Capitals, worked into the seventh inning.

Both were pulled in the seventh inning due to pitch count considerations. Kraft, who will be a junior at Legacy, delivered 98 pitches, 70 of them strikes. Kraft issued the only walk of the game and each starter plunked a batter. Kolling threw 104 pitches, 74 of them strikes.

Kraft said the way to combat the heat was to keep the innings short.

"The first five innings we were able to get in (to the dugout) quickly and stay hydrated," he said. "And we just had to stay mentally focused, keep the bats going and keep the energy level up."