Runs aplenty as Reps sweep Capitals

Baseball looms big in Matt Porter's life. Fastballs rate even higher.
"I always have fun playing baseball," Porter said Wednesday after helping the Bismarck Reps to a 10-6 victory over the Bismarck Capitals in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Reps completed a sweep by prevailing 11-7 in a wild second game.
"I'm always sitting fastball, so if the first pitch is offspeed I'm not swinging," he added.
Porter, who will be a junior at St. Mary's, jumped on Capitals pitching for four hits in Wednesday's first game at Dwyer Field, knocking in runs with three of them. He socked a run-scoring triple in his second at-bat and ended the game with three RBIs.
His performance was at the center of a 14-hit Reps attack. Joe LaDuke added three hits, two RBIs and scored three times. Tommy Kraljic contributed a single and double, good for two runs scored and an RBI.
The Reps plated four runs in the second inning for a 6-1 lead and remained safely in the lead the rest of the way. That five-hit second inning included Porter's triple, doubles by Kraljic, Ethan Mitchell and T.J. Olson and a single by LaDuke.
All told, the Reps had five extra-base hits in the game, four of them doubles.
Porter's big game didn't just come out of the blue. He said he swung the bat well playing for St. Mary's in the high school season and has had good results in his first eight games with the Reps.
"You've just got to have an approach when you go up to the plate and look for the pitch you want," he observed.
Usually what he wants is a fastball.
"A fastball is what I look for unless I know I'm going to get offspeed. ... My first three hits were off fastballs, the last one was a curve ball," he said.
Despite temperatures in the upper 90s for most of the game, both starting pitchers, Wyatt Kraft of the Reps and Josh Kolling of the Capitals, worked into the seventh inning.
Both were pulled in the seventh inning due to pitch count considerations. Kraft, who will be a junior at Legacy, delivered 98 pitches, 70 of them strikes. Kraft issued the only walk of the game and each starter plunked a batter. Kolling threw 104 pitches, 74 of them strikes.
Kraft said the way to combat the heat was to keep the innings short.
"The first five innings we were able to get in (to the dugout) quickly and stay hydrated," he said. "And we just had to stay mentally focused, keep the bats going and keep the energy level up."
Kraft faced 20 batters in the first five innings, using just 57 pitches in the process. He needed 27 pitches in the sixth when the Capitals scored three runs, two of them on Riley Schreiner's single.
Kraft, now 2-0-1 on the season, had thrown 13 more pitches in the seventh when he was relieved by Zac Brackin with two out. He said he never felt like he was losing his stuff in the heat, and the statistics back him up. He struck out three of the final four men he retired.