Rox top Larks in second-half opener

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Trent Schoeberl threw six innings of one-hit ball and combined with three Rox relievers on a four-hit shutout as St. Cloud defeated the Bismarck Larks 6-0 on Tuesday night.

The first-half division champion Rox quieted the Larks’ bats all night as the four hurlers combined for 11 strikeouts and three walks.

Schoeberl, a University of Minnesota sophomore right-hander, went six innings, allowing one hit and three walks to run his record to 3-1 on the season.

Storm Hierholzer, Josh Gainer and Kevin Davis combined to allow three hits and no walks over the final three frames, striking out eight. Davis struck out the side in the top of the ninth.

Jack Winkler launched his first homer of the season, snapping a scoreless tie with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning on a long drive to left for the Rox.

Bismarck starter Derek Shoen (1-3) threw four shutout innings to open the game before allowing Winkler’s homer in the fifth.

The Rox tacked on two more runs in the sixth off reliever Brian Baker. Connor O’Brien delivered and RBI double, Nick Yovetich added a sacrifice fly and Cody Kelly added an RBI single.