Rost brings ace mentality and results to BSC pitching staff

Carter Rost initially committed to Bismarck State College as a two-way player.

When Michael Keeran became head coach of the Mystics, Rost told him he wanted to focus solely on pitching. Turned out, it was the correct call.

Rost is in the middle of his second season as BSC's ace, a performance which has earned him a D-I scholarship to Wichita State.

"When Keeran became the head coach, I told him I'd rather just focus on pitching," said Rost, who also was a high school catcher in Osakis, Minn. "He was cool with that and it's worked out pretty well."

In two seasons at BSC, Rost has been a horse. In 92 2/3 innings, he's allowed just 26 earned runs on 63 hits. His career earned run average is 2.52, while going 11-2. He's among the top strikeout pitchers at the JUCO level. This season, he ranks 13th nationally with 54 Ks in only 35 innings, a strikeout rate of 13.89 per nine innings.

Rost, a 20-year-old right-hander, has been a staple on Bismarck mounds the last few years. On top of his two seasons at BSC, he'll pitch his third season in the Northwoods League this summer for the Larks. He'll join coach Will Flynt's team for the second half of the season before heading off to Wichita State.

Playing summer ball has the professional feel he hopes to achieve one day.

"I've really liked playing with the Larks. The talent you see every night really challenges you and makes you better," he said. "Playing professionally has always been a dream of mine. Playing with the Larks kind of has that feel, so I'm looking forward to doing that again."

Rost has gotten bigger and stronger during his time at BSC, which has boosted his velocity. He sits in the mid-80s to the low-90s with a sinking fastball and a slider to go with it.

"I've always kind of had natural movement and sink on my fastball," Rost said. "It's hard for me to throw anything straight."

Keeran said Rost's mentality is what sets him apart.

"He's just really competitive. I never have to ask him if wants the ball. He wants to be out there on the mound," Keeran said. "The thing I have to remind him is that if he gives up a run, it's not a big deal. With as good as he is, everybody takes their best shot against him because they have nothing to lose because they're supposed to lose.

"His bad days are most people's good days."

Rost credited Keeran for his development into a D-I caliber pitcher. He also had an offer from Nebraska-Omaha. He plans to study criminal justice and would like to work on a K-9 unit one day.

"BSC's been a great place for me. Keeran helped me put on weight, then my velo eventually came and that's made a big difference," he said. "(Keeran) helped me out a lot with summer ball and in the recruiting process.

"It's been fun. I've had a good time my teammates and we've had a lot of success."

Keeran said Rost is more than just the team's ace.

"He kind of sets the tone. He works really well with the catchers and the coaches. He's just the kind of guy you want leading your staff," Keeran said. "When we got Carter out there, everyone's confident."

Rost has had plenty of help this season. At 21-3, the Mystics are in the middle of another banner season, but like everything else, it's been on hold. BSC has not played since April 10 for weather-related reasons.

They're hoping to get back on the diamond this week. They're scheduled to play NDSU's club team on Thursday in Fargo before returning to Mon-Dak play with four games in Wahpeton against NDSCS Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

Keeran is hopeful about 80 percent of the postponed games will get played.

"It's not just us that's in this spot," he said. "Williston's unplayable right now. Devils Lake and Bottineau are unplayable. Miles and Glendive might be ready before anybody else, but we're just taking it day by day right now."

It's the third straight JUCO spring season that's been heavily impacted, COVID two years ago wiped out everything. Last year, pandemic-related issues and weather put a major dent in the schedule. This year, it's been all Mother Nature.

"There's been a lot of strange stuff the last two years with COVID and the weather," Rost said. "It's just about staying strong mentally and being prepared so when it's time to play we're ready to perform."

