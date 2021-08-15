Rookie coach, veteran team and a state championship 50 years ago

It seems like only yesterday for Neal Kalberer, but it’s actually been 50 years since he coached Bismarck to the state Class A American Legion baseball championship.
Yes, he was a rookie coach in 1971 when he inherited a talented team previously guided by Al Lick. His Post 1 team, now nicknamed the Governors, was sparked by several multi-sport athletes. The roster included Scott Hewitt, Russ Henegar, Al Kunick, Brian Mayer, Rob Montgomery, Randy Will, Vern Brew, Gary Van Heuvelen, Glen Schmalz, Al Dosch, Doug Stewart, Craig Hessinger, Stan Eman, Riley Neuhardt and Dean Clairmont.
The players — all but the deceased Clairmont and Stewart — will gather in Bismarck for a 50-year reunion Sept. 10-11. They’ll come from afar — Mayer from Florida, Hewitt and Eman from Texas. Van Heuvelen from Washington state, Kalberer and Neuhardt from Minnesota, plus all the others from North Dakota.
Bismarck got hot in July of that memorable season, winning the Western Division title by beating host Mandan twice on the final day, then going unbeaten (4-0) while capturing the state title on its home field. Thus, Bismarck advanced to the Central Plains Tournament in Williston with a 44-11 record.
The state champs went 2-2 in the regional, falling to Rapid City, S.D., and eventual champion Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and defeating Hays, Kan., and host Williston. The 46-13 season provided lasting memories.
“As far as any particular memories, there are too many to count,” said Montgomery, an infielder who later coached the Governors. “The Western Division tournament stands out, as in my mind that was when we really started to come together as a team and believed we could win it all.”
The two victories over Mandan became part of a seven-game winning streak in the postseason. Beating Mandan again at state only evened the season series against rival Post 40 at 5-5.
Pitching, defense and a powerful offense highlighted the season.
“We had a lot of firepower,” Mayer said.
That backed the pitching of Hewitt, Kunick, Will and Van Heuvlen. That foursome was considered the Iron Four by the Tribune’s Steve Thomas in a 1996 column. They threw all but the 11 innings pitched by Montgomery, with each of the four compiling between 115 and 127 innings.
Hewitt, Kunick and Van Heuvelen all had 12-3 records, Will went 8-4 and Montgomery 2-0.
Hewitt and Will were hard-throwing pitchers, Kunick mastered the change up and Van Heuvlen threw with finesse.
“He (Van Heuvelen) was the Gregg Maddux of our time,” Mayer said, adding that, like the Hall of Famer, he wasn’t a power pitcher but had great control.
“When you have a team with four solid pitchers, you’re in every game,” Kalberer said. “We had a solid defense and we had good batting averages. We also had some long-ball power that became a big part of our game.”
The latter was evident in the Western Division tourney when Hewitt and Henegar put on hitting clinics with nine home runs (five by Hewitt) and 23 hits (13 by Henegar) in in 47 at bats.
There were a lot of heroic moments at state when Bismarck won in the minimum four games, blanking Grand Forks 7-0 in the championship game.
The team had .300 hitters galore, including a few who raised their averages by 100 points from the previous season. One of the highlights was an amazing 27-game hitting streak by Henegar.
Kalberer twice was named North Dakota Player of the Year, with Steele in 1965 and Bismarck in 1966. He was recruited by the University of Wyoming and had a short rest before assuming the reins of the Bismarck team. Following college graduation on a Sunday, he drove all night from Laramie to his native Hazelton. The next day he was in Bismarck for practice.
“I was really surprised by the number of talented athletes,” said Kalberer, adding that many played and excelled at other sports. “So I was confident that they were fundamentally sound, and they were. I inherited a good opportunity as a coach.
“They were competitive and wanted to win and they dedicated themselves to it.”
The coach lauded his entire team, but has always been grateful for the leadership provided by Mayer, his shortstop.
“Brian was our inspirational leader. I’ll never forget what he did for our team as a leader,” Kalberer said.
And today it’s more than memories on the baseball field.
“The lifetime friendships from that summer remain, and certainly is the highlight of being a part of that team,” Montgomery said.
FOOTNOTE
Anyone wanting to say hello to the baseball team members during their reunion, which coincides with the Bismarck High class of ‘71 reunion, can do so at two events. A golf outing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 at Riverwood Golf Course. A social gathering is planned Sept. 11 from 3-7 p.m. at Paddle Trap in Mandan.
Abe Winter is a former sports editor at the Bismarck Tribune