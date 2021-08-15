Rookie coach, veteran team and a state championship 50 years ago

“When you have a team with four solid pitchers, you’re in every game,” Kalberer said. “We had a solid defense and we had good batting averages. We also had some long-ball power that became a big part of our game.”

The latter was evident in the Western Division tourney when Hewitt and Henegar put on hitting clinics with nine home runs (five by Hewitt) and 23 hits (13 by Henegar) in in 47 at bats.

There were a lot of heroic moments at state when Bismarck won in the minimum four games, blanking Grand Forks 7-0 in the championship game.

The team had .300 hitters galore, including a few who raised their averages by 100 points from the previous season. One of the highlights was an amazing 27-game hitting streak by Henegar.

Kalberer twice was named North Dakota Player of the Year, with Steele in 1965 and Bismarck in 1966. He was recruited by the University of Wyoming and had a short rest before assuming the reins of the Bismarck team. Following college graduation on a Sunday, he drove all night from Laramie to his native Hazelton. The next day he was in Bismarck for practice.