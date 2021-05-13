Ripplinger stands tall on the mound for Beulah

Baseball, football, wrestling. Beulah senior Aaron Ripplinger isn't sure which is his best sport, or which is his favorite.
He was a linebacker and offensive lineman on Beulah's state AA runner-up football team and placed third at 170 pounds in the state Class B wrestling tournament.
"I've invested the most time in football, but they're all pretty even," he said.
On Thursday, though, he looked like a baseball pitcher, through and through.
He pitched a two-hitter as Beulah took a vital Region 8 game from Shiloh Christian 5-1 at Dwyer Field. Shiloh's only run was unearned.
Shiloh won the second game, a five-inning non-regional contest, 7-5.
Ripplinger didn't overpower the Skyhawks with a big fastball. Instead of power, he picked apart the Shiloh lineup with precision. He stayed ahead in the count and made the Skyhawk batters hit his pitch.
"My strategy is to get ahead in the count and trust the defense behind me," the 6-foot right-hander said. "I want the other team to earn their hits and not give them walks.
"I don't go for strikeouts, but if I can get ahead in the count those strikeouts happen."
Ripplinger practiced what he preaches. He delivered 96 pitches, 67 of them strikes. He had three-ball counts on just two hitters.
Although he's no flamethrower, Ripplinger is more than a meat-and-potatoes pitcher.
"I have a few different pitches. I try to use those strategically to keep the batters on their toes. I don't want them to time my pitches," he observed.
Not many did. Ripplinger walked none, hit none. Shiloh had only four baserunners. Conner Martin reached base on an infield throwing error in the second inning and Kerrigan Look had an off-field single in the third. Michael Fagerland doubled down the left field line to open the bottom of the seventh and scored on another infield throwing error.
Ripplinger retired four men on ground balls and eight on flies or popups. He fanned six batters swinging and caught three looking. He's 3-0 on the mound with three complete games in three starts.
Beulah provided him with all the offense he needed in the top of the third inning. Ronan Klindworth led off the inning with a five-pitch walk and, with two out, Trapper Skalsky cracked a 2-0 pitch over the left field fence.
"I knew a fastball was coming and I hit it good," said Skalsky, a junior shortstop. "It was a fastball, dead-red, right down the middle. When I get ahead in the count I know a fastball is usually coming."
The Miners added three unearned runs on one hit in the fifth inning as the Skyhawks crumbled defensively. Gunnar Remboldt's RBI single was the only hit of the inning.
With the split, Beulah stands 7-2 in Region 8 and 14-10 overall. The Miners have home dates with Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton and Hettinger-Scranton-New England remaining on its regular-season schedule. Both are regional opponents.
All that remains of Shiloh's regular-season schedule is a trip to Washburn for a regional doubleheader on Tuesday and a non-regional stop at Velva next Thursday. The Skyhawks stand 16-7, 7-2 in Region 8.