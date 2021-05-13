Ripplinger stands tall on the mound for Beulah

Although he's no flamethrower, Ripplinger is more than a meat-and-potatoes pitcher.

"I have a few different pitches. I try to use those strategically to keep the batters on their toes. I don't want them to time my pitches," he observed.

Not many did. Ripplinger walked none, hit none. Shiloh had only four baserunners. Conner Martin reached base on an infield throwing error in the second inning and Kerrigan Look had an off-field single in the third. Michael Fagerland doubled down the left field line to open the bottom of the seventh and scored on another infield throwing error.

Ripplinger retired four men on ground balls and eight on flies or popups. He fanned six batters swinging and caught three looking. He's 3-0 on the mound with three complete games in three starts.

Beulah provided him with all the offense he needed in the top of the third inning. Ronan Klindworth led off the inning with a five-pitch walk and, with two out, Trapper Skalsky cracked a 2-0 pitch over the left field fence.

"I knew a fastball was coming and I hit it good," said Skalsky, a junior shortstop. "It was a fastball, dead-red, right down the middle. When I get ahead in the count I know a fastball is usually coming."