Riedinger's bomb turns tide for Century in upset win over top-seeded Dickinson

Noah Riedinger will remember his first high school homer for a while.

The Century senior started a five-run top of the second inning with a deep blast to left field and the Patriots never looked back, knocking off top-seeded Dickinson 8-3 to clinch a spot in next week's state Class A tournament. It was just the third loss in 26 games for the Midgets.

"I don't remember a whole lot about going around the bases other than just being really pumped," Riedinger said. "It seemed like it kind of turned the momentum in our favor. Dickinson's a great team and you don't take anything for granted against them, but it seemed pretty humongous at the time."

Riedinger, Century's 5-hole hitter, knew it was gone off the bat, but ...

"We know better than to pimp it here at Century so I had to take it classy," he said.

Century went on to score four more times in the inning and did not give up the lead, pulling off a West Region tournament semifinal upset over the tournament favorite.

"For whatever reason we haven't quite clicked all the way this year. We knew we had a good ballclub and this proves it," Riedinger said. "Why stop now? Let's keep it going all the way into next week."

Century came into the tournament 11-10, but two wins later, its ticket for Jamestown next weekend is punched and they'll play for a West Region title Saturday at 5 p.m.

"We felt like we were playing our best baseball coming into the tournament," Century coach Kent Schweigert said. "Funny things happen in baseball sometimes."

Riedinger's deep drive over the left-field wall at Mandan Memorial Ballpark was the spark.

"That was huge. That jump-stared us and got the kids excited," Schweigert said of Riedinger's home run. "That was off a tough pitcher (Jadon Bast). Noah put a great swing on it."

Century had eight hits in the game, nobody had more than one.

Pitching proved to be a team effort as well. Starter Luke Pengilly worked into the fifth inning. Zac Brackin was next before Seth Dietz wiggled out of a bases loaded jam in the sixth and finished it the seventh.

"Our pitching, we've worked and worked and we've had some tough outings and all that, but we've got really good pitching in this tournament," Schweigert said. "That's what the postseason's about. Pitching and making the routine plays on defense and we've done that."

Dickinson, which faces 3-seed Mandan in a state-qualifier on Saturday at 2:30, was held to six hits. Bast had two of them.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

