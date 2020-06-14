Reps wobble late but hold off West Fargo Jets for Wenzel tourney title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tournament success is nothing new to this season's version of the Bismarck Reps.

After advancing to the Babe Ruth World Series championship game and winning the Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament last summer, the core of that team is together again and picking up where they left off.

The Reps wobbled late Sunday afternoon, but hung on for a 5-4 win over the West Fargo Jets in the championship game of the Wenzel tournament at Municipal Ballpark. It was their only close game of the weekend. They won each of their first three games by the 10-run rule.

"Most of us have been playing together since we were nine years old," winning pitcher Nic Devine said. "We work really well together. We get along. It's going to be another good season."

Devine, who also has pitched for the Bismarck Governors this summer, was saved for the title game and delivered. He allowed just two hits over four scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

"Pitching for the Governors has been a great experience," he said. "I don't feel like I'm 100 percent yet. I'm just trying to throw strikes and let our defense do the work."

Troy Olson, coach of the Reps, knew his team was in good shape with Devine on the mound.