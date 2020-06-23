Reps take pair from previously undefeated Jamestown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sometimes perfect doesn’t mean pretty.

The Bismarck Reps ran their Class A Senior Babe Ruth Baseball record to 11-0 with a sweep of Jamestown Monday at Haaland Field.

The teams had entered the night unbeaten in the conference. But Jamestown did enough wrong and the Reps just enough right to come away with wins of 5-3 and 8-6.

“That’s exactly right,” Reps coach Troy Olson said. “It reminded me of an early season doubleheader where there were a lot of mistakes happening. Some of that is because we didn’t have a spring season.”

Carson Motschenbacher ensured the Reps the sweep with a stellar defensive play with the bases loaded in the fourth, then a ringing two-run double to break a 4-4 tie in the fifth. He had a double in each game and scored three times in the nightcap.

Lucas Schell pitched 5 2/3 innings to earn the win in the opener, which featured nine hits and eight errors. Schell gave up three runs, one of which was earned. He struck out three and walked two before giving way to Caden Fischer, who got the save despite walking in a run in the sixth.

Ryan Keup had two hits for the Reps. Connor Hoyt and Tommy Falk each had two of the Eagles’ four hits. Jamestown made five errors in the field.