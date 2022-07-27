Reps, Senators prep for state tournament

A West Region tournament that couldn't have ended in more different ways still led to the same place for the Bismarck Senators and Representatives Legion teams: the Class A North Dakota Legion state tournament.

The West Region tournament also proved that there's no clear-cut favorite heading into this year's state tournament.

"There isn't one team that has set themselves apart," Reps head coach Jaden Scott said. "It's one of the first times in recent years that I can say that anybody can go in and win this year's tournament and mean it."

That lack of knowledge of any team being a clear-cut favorite was reinforced during last Saturday's qualifying and seeding games.

After eliminating the Bismarck Capitals in the final loser-out game, the second-seeded Bismarck Senators entered the third-place game against the top-seeded Mandan A's and emerged victorious in a 14-10 knock-down, drag-out battle to earn the final spot in the state tournament.

"It was definitely a unique situation, because usually in a qualifying tournament the top four teams go (to state)," Senators head coach Troy Olson said. "Having to win that last game put a lot of stress on our pitching staff, but I'm proud of how the guys stayed focused and persevered to get it done."

Needing to win the third-place game to advance to state meant the Senators threw everything but the kitchen sink out onto the mound during their four games in the Region tournament.

During the final stretches of the battle with Mandan, the Senators summoned Tyler Kleinjan from behind the plate, where he had been for much of the tournament, to the mound, and he got the outs the Senators needed.

"Yeah we taxed our staff more than we ever have this season (to win those games)," Olson said. "Tyler Kleinjan came in and finished it off for us and did a great job."

Then the Reps, having already secured their spot at state by beating the Senators in the semis, were blown out by the fifth-seeded Williston Oilers and were dropped into the second seed.

"We came out flat, our pitchers walked some guys, and Williston hit the heck out of the ball," Scott said of the loss to the Oilers. "It was a combination of things that led to a bad game."

Team seedings were hardly more predictable in the East Region tournament, as their representatives will be top-seeded Kindred (fifth seed in the Region tournament), second-seeded Casselton (second seed), third-seeded Fargo Jets (ninth seed), and fourth-seeded Wahpeton (top seed).

As Scott said, this year's tournament might be one of the most open in recent memory.

"This time of year, anything can happen," Scott said. "We just have to go out and compete, and if we do that, it'll be a successful week."

Taking second in the West Region tournament pairs the Reps up with the East's third seed in their first-round game, which in this case is the Fargo Jets, a team the Reps did not play this season.

"Obviously we don't have that familiarity, so we go in without knowing what's coming our way," Scott said. "We just have to go out there with an edge and give ourselves the best chance to win a ball game.

"We're not worried about shutting their guys down, we just need to go out and do our thing. If we have our entire lineup being productive, that'll help us."

The third-seeded Senators enter play Friday against the East's No. 2 seed, Casselton.

Just like the Reps, the Senators did not play Casselton this season, but like Scott and the Reps, they are looking forward to the challenge of playing a new team to start their state run.

"We don't have much information on them," Olson said of Casselton. "They're a good team with good pitching, and they made it to the East Region championship game. We'll definitely have our hands full that first day."

Olson talked about what the Senators are preparing for in this year's wide-open tournament.

"Everybody who makes it to state is there for a reason, they're playing well at the right time," he said. "This is the most parity I've seen, not only in our region but the East as well, which should make for a great tournament."

One thing that can help the Reps and Senators out is that while neither team has played their first-round opponent previously, they did play each other's opponent at the West Fargo/Post 400 tournament in early July.

Casselton beat the Reps 13-3 and the Fargo Jets beat the Senators 11-1, so while neither team has direct experience playing their opponent, there was still information to be shared between Scott and Olson.

"We talked about it, it's something where we trust each other's opinion," Scott said. "Both teams will be good and we can't take them lightly. Hopefully it works out for both of us."

At this point of the year, coaches are trying to find those things they've had problems with at times that will be crucial to fix to make a deep run at state.

Both Scott and Olson knew what their focuses need to be leading into the tournament.

"We have to limit free bases defensively, which hurt us in the championship game," Scott said. "On the offensive side, we have done a good job of getting guys on base, but we need to get them in."

"What we did well at the Region tournament is swing the bats, especially on the final day" Olson said. "You're going to need to have all three phases of the game going (at state) for you to be successful."