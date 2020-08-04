Reps fall in Valley City, Fischer its grand slam for Capitals in victory

Luke Welk drove in two runs for the Reps and Carson Motschenbacher threw three shutout innings in relief.

Andrew Fischer staked the Bismarck Capitals to a big lead early on and Josh Lardy took care of the rest as the Bismarck Capitals, the No. 3 seed from the West, topped the East’s No. 2 seed, Devils Lake, 13-1 in six innings.

Fischer hit a grand slam in the Capitals’ five-run top of the first inning and Lardy pitched six strong innings to stifle the Storm.

Fischer had two hits, scored twice and drove in four runs. Lardy limited Devils Lake to one run on three hits over six frames. He walked none and struck out three to get the win.

Jack Trottier had three hits, scored three runs and drove in one for the Capitals. Lardy also had two hits and scored three runs. Jaden Mitzel and Keegan Glatt each had a pair of hits and scored two runs.

Aaron Johnson had two of the Storm’s three hits.

The Capitals take on Valley City at 7 p.m. today.

The Royals knocked off the top seed from the East, Jamestown, 7-4 in the late game.

Today, the Metros take on the Reps at 10 a.m. and Devils Lake squares off with Jamestown at 1 p.m. in elimination games. At 4 p.m., the Vets take on the Jets, followed by the Capitals vs. Valley City at 7 p.m.

