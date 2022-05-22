Region 8 baseball tournament shapes as wide-open battle in Hettinger

During the regular season, there wasn’t much separation in the Region 8 baseball standings.

Which should make for a wide-open battle for a state tournament berth this week in Hettinger.

“I haven’t seen it shape up like this before,” Shiloh Christian coach Aric Lee said. “We play good baseball in Region 8, but everybody is really close this year. The top teams were 6-4 and the bottom teams were 4-6. It looks like the tournament will be wide open – everybody’s been beating everybody.”

The Skyhawks (16-4) are the No. 2 seed for the six-team, double-elimination tournament, which begins on Monday at Mirror Lake Ballpark.

Hazen (13-5) is the No. 1 seed. Both the Bison and Skyhawks get a first-round bye, while No. 4 Beulah (13-8) – the defending champ – takes on Hettinger-Scranton (5-10) and No. 3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton (7-12) squares off with Heart River (6-11) in the first two games on Monday.

Shiloh Christian, seeking its first state-tournament appearance since 2019, will face the WWCS-Heart River winner at 4:45 p.m. MDT in Monday’s final game.

Lee is hoping his club can put things together at the right time.

“We haven’t played our best baseball yet,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to do that in Hettinger this week.”

With the parity the region has showed this spring, there’s no huge favorite.

“Hazen is solid year in and year out,” Lee said. “They’re well-coached, their kids know how to play baseball, you have to put together seven complete innings if you want to come out on top.

“Beulah is extremely talented with their roster, they have great players. Mix in Washburn, which has improved this year with their young kids and Heart River is improving each year. They had a good run last year. The region is very balanced. Everybody’s got a shot.”

In the postseason, pitching depth can be a big factor, and the Skyhawks figure to have a solid group of arms to lean on, led by Trace King, who’s 4-0 with a 0.64 ERA in 32 innings. Joe Fode, Michael Fagerland, Eliot Huntington, Connor Martin and Atticus Wilkinson are other key arms for Shiloh.

Fode, Fagerland, Eli Thompson and Huntington have been the leading hitters for the Skyhawks.

“Pitching depth will help, but when it comes to tournament time, whichever team makes the fewest mistakes and throws strikes usually comes out on top,” Lee said. “We’ve got to play good defense and throw strikes if we want to win the region crown.”

Shiloh Christian has made four trips to the state tournament since 2009, the last in 2019, when they finished a program-best third.

“That’s the goal,” Lee said. “We want to compete for a region championship and the opportunity to be one of the top eight teams in North Dakota and compete at the state tournament.”

