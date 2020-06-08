Twins first ever pick never signed with team

Arizona State outfielder Rick Monday was considered the top prospect in the 1965 draft, held June 8 in a ballroom of the Commodore Hotel in New York, and he agreed to a $100,000 bonus. Leon, coming off a .338 season with eight homers for Arizona, was considered the second-best college player in the draft, and after seven high school players were chosen, the Twins used the ninth overall pick to select him.

Their contract offer fell a little short of Leon’s price.

Sid Hartman’s column in the next morning’s Tribune quoted Leon as saying, “I want to play, but it will depend on what offer I get. Unless I’m offered considerably more than $20,000, I will stay in school. It will take a lot of money to get me to sign a contract right now.”

Twins scouting director Sherry Robertson had no intention of offering that much.