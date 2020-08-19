Pridgen pitches Flickertails to rout of Bull Moose

Patrick Pridgen pitched 7 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball as the Mandan Flickertails routed the Bismarck Bull Moose 11-0 on Wednesday night.
Pridgen struck out 12 batters en route to his second win of the season for Mandan. He walked three batters.
Tyler Keith went 3-for-4 including a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Lenny Walker also had three hits for the Flickertails, who improved to 23-17.
Play resumes on Thursday at 7:05 with the Bull Moose facing the Larks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!