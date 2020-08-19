 Skip to main content
Pridgen pitches Flickertails to rout of Bull Moose

Mandan Flickertails

Patrick Pridgen pitched 7 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball as the Mandan Flickertails routed the Bismarck Bull Moose 11-0 on Wednesday night.

Pridgen struck out 12 batters en route to his second win of the season for Mandan. He walked three batters.

Tyler Keith went 3-for-4 including a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Lenny Walker also had three hits for the Flickertails, who improved to 23-17.

Play resumes on Thursday at 7:05 with the Bull Moose facing the Larks.

Mandan Flickertails 11, Bismarck Bull Moose 0

Flickertails;020;212;040;--;11;13;0

Bull Moose;000;000;000;--;0;1;0

Patrick Pridgen, Blake Thiesse (8), Jason Dressel (9) and Caileb Johnson. Brad Hodges, Justin Goldstein (6), Dane Nakatsuka (7), Duchscherer (8) and Trenton Duchscherer, Schaan (8). W—Pridgen. L—Hodges. HR--Flickertails, Tyler Keith.

Highlights: Flickertails – Tyler Keith 3-4 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R: Jacob Kouneski 2-5 2 R, 2B, RBI; Lenny Walker 3-3 R; Pridgen 7 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 12 SO.

Time of game: 3:11. Attendance: 569.

Records: Flickertails 23-17; Bull Moose 9-29.

