For the Mystics, the postseason started like most of the regular season went -- with two lopsided wins.

Bismarck State College outscored Lake Region State College 20-2 on a wet Saturday afternoon at Haaland Field in opening round action of the Region 13 tournament. The best-of-three series sweep sends the Mystics to Glendive, Mont., for the semifinals on Friday. BSC, seeded second, faces Dakota County Technical College (Minn.) on Friday. Top-seeded Miles hosts Williston State College in the other semifinal in the double-elimination tourney.

Of the Mystics' 29 wins this season, 17 have been by seven runs or more.

After playing just four of their first 34 games at home, nobody had any problem plowing through a soggy day at the yard.

"It was a pretty steady rain all day. The field held up pretty well and we made it work," BSC head coach Jaden Scott said on Sunday. "It was really nice to have a home game on the weekend. We had a pretty good crowd that showed up even though it was raining, so we appreciated that."

Wyatt Tweet set the tone for the day, cranking a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. That was nothing new for the freshman from Russell, Manitoba, who has 49 RBIs in 36 games.

"He's a stud," Scott said of Tweet, who has five home runs and is hitting. .421. "Nobody works harder than he does."

Tweet and fellow catcher Brennan Phillips had big shoes to fill behind the plate for the Mystics. Logan Grant the Mystics' catcher last season, was recently named the North Star Athletic Association's Newcomer of the Year at Bellevue (Neb.).

Tweet and Phillips (.394) has been two of several freshmen to deliver stellar seasons after the Mystics graduated most of last year's team, which came up just two wins short of the NJCAA World Series.

"The unique thing about this team is that it's been everybody. With as condensed as the season has been, and with some injuries we've had, every time we've put someone else in, they've had success," Scott said. "Across the board, everybody has pitched in."

Bryce Libke and Mitch Sand each delivered strong starts on the mound on Saturday. Both allowed a single run in five innings.

Libke has been an ace in his freshman campaign, going 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 35 1/3 innings with 45 strikeouts.

"He's been really consistent all season," Scott said of the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan product. "We know what we're going to get when he's on the mound."

What the Mystics' pitching rotation looks like for the weekend remains under consideration. If BSC can win Friday over DCTC, a matchup with Miles is likely. The 35-12 Pioneers are responsible for three of BSC's seven losses this season.

"They're super-fundamentally sound. They don't beat themselves. They play the game the right way and they're really well-coached," Scott said of the Pioneers. "Our main focus is on what we're doing. Really proud of the guys and how they've worked throughout the season. They've put us in a good position to hopefully make a run."