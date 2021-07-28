Post 2, Grand Forks post consolation wins

Elias Harris and Calvin Clasen helped Fargo Post 2 bounce back from an opening-round upset loss to Fargo Post 400.
Harris tossed a complete-game five-hitter and Clasen had a pair of hits as Post 2 eliminated Dickinson 4-1 on Wednesday.
Harris went the distance on the mound, limiting the Roughriders to one run on five hits, walking none and striking out six.
Dickinson’s Isaac Daley was also sharp on the mound, going six innings and allowing only five hits. But Post 2 managed four runs while Daley walked one and struck out three.
Clasen went 2-for-3 with the game’s lone extra-base hit – a double – and scored a run. Adam Leininger was 1-for-1 and reached base three times, once via a walk and once on a hit by pitch, and scored two runs.
Dickinson scored its lone run in the fourth when Troy Berg singled and scored on Kaeden Krieg’s two-out single.
Post 2 will take on the Bismarck Governors at 2 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out game.
Grand Forks 1, Mandan 0
Brett Feller outdueled Ben Kleinknecht in a pitcher’s duel in the other consolation round contest on Wednesday.
Feller tossed a two-hit shutout as the Royals edged the Chiefs 1-0.
Mandan managed only three baserunners against Feller, but the Chiefs nearly took the lead in the top of the third as Turner Locken led off with a hit by pitch, moved to second on Blake Arenz’s sacrifice and reached third on Anthony Johnson’s single but was stranded 90 feet away from home.
Brayden Bunnell added a single in the seventh.
Feller walked one, hit one and struck out five.
Grand Forks got the only run of the game in the bottom of the third as Dillon Kuntz reached on a two-out single, moved to second on a single by Ross Meyer (who had two of the Royals’ five hits) and scored on a base hit by Matt Scribner.
Ben Kleinknecht took the tough-luck loss for the Chiefs, allowing one run on five hits over six innings, walking none and striking out six.
Grand Forks faces Minot at 11 a.m. on Thursday in a loser-out contest.