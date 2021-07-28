Post 2, Grand Forks post consolation wins

Elias Harris and Calvin Clasen helped Fargo Post 2 bounce back from an opening-round upset loss to Fargo Post 400.

Harris tossed a complete-game five-hitter and Clasen had a pair of hits as Post 2 eliminated Dickinson 4-1 on Wednesday.

Harris went the distance on the mound, limiting the Roughriders to one run on five hits, walking none and striking out six.

Dickinson’s Isaac Daley was also sharp on the mound, going six innings and allowing only five hits. But Post 2 managed four runs while Daley walked one and struck out three.

Clasen went 2-for-3 with the game’s lone extra-base hit – a double – and scored a run. Adam Leininger was 1-for-1 and reached base three times, once via a walk and once on a hit by pitch, and scored two runs.

Dickinson scored its lone run in the fourth when Troy Berg singled and scored on Kaeden Krieg’s two-out single.

Post 2 will take on the Bismarck Governors at 2 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out game.

Grand Forks 1, Mandan 0

Brett Feller outdueled Ben Kleinknecht in a pitcher’s duel in the other consolation round contest on Wednesday.