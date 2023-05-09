There will not be a home draw for the Northern Sun baseball tournament in Bismarck and Mandan this week, but if you’re looking for a local tie to get out to the ballpark there are a few.

Whether you plan to take in a game or not, this is serious baseball. There are quality players, teams and coaches galore, make no mistake about it.

Augustana, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, won the NCAA Division II baseball championship in 2018. The degree of difficulty on doing that cannot be overstated. A northern tier team winning a spring sport title is an amazing feat.

There are nearly 280 universities that play D-II baseball, the heavy majority do not have to worry about shoveling snow in April. Many of those teams are practicing outside in January, February and March, while the University of Marys, Minot States and Minnesota-Crookstons are throwing off wood-built mounds topped with AstroTurf inside a gym somewhere, pitching to hitters in a netted cage. The difference between the two is huge.

Still, there are local players with direct connections to Bismarck that will play big roles in what goes down here this weekend.

Minnesota-Crookston coach Steve Gust has done an amazing job winning pretty big at a school that is in the middle of nowhere and certainly not a baseball hotbed.

Two of his best players, Mike Hallquist and Caden Headlee, spent their previous two seasons at Bismarck State College.

I remember former BSC coach Michael Keeran telling me that Hallquist, from Fargo, was a lightly recruited player just looking for a place to play.

After earning All-American honors at BSC, Hallquist is a lock first team All-NSIC pick after hitting .403 with 19 home runs and 61 RBIs this season. Hallquist’s career trajectory gives all those under-recruited gems hope. He got bigger, faster and stronger at BSC, and is tearing the cover off the ball at the D-II level now, and who knows what his ceiling is?

Interestingly, the only Northern Sun player with more home runs and runs batted in than Hallquist is Jake Hjelle, who played 43 games for the Bismarck Larks last summer. Hjelle has launched 22 bombs in 54 games and has a whopping 71 RBIs. Hjelle led the Larks in home runs (7) and RBIs (25) last season in the Northwoods League.

Headlee, also from Fargo, brings a .356 average, four homers and 35 RBIs to town for the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota-Crookston has 10 players from North Dakota on its massive 53-player roster. The Golden Eagles also have three players from East Grand Forks.

Minnesota-Crookston plays Minot State in the 6 p.m. quarterfinal game at Municipal Ballpark tonight.

Minot State has plucked players from nearly every corner of the country to build its 29-17 squad.

Minot State has players from Arizona (13), California (8), Minnesota (4), Colorado (4), North Dakota (2), Utah (2), Nevada (2), New Mexico (2), New York (1), Washington (1) and Canada (1). Garrison’s Jack Bright, a 6-5 left-handed pitcher, has seen limited action this season.

St. Cloud State has gotten a good season out of West Fargo’s Brayden Jacobson. In 17 starts, Jacobson is hitting .309 with 16 RBIs. Huskies coach Pat Dolan certainly knows his way around town. Dolan coached Dakota State (S.D.) from 2002-2007 and undoubtedly squared off many times against the Marauders at Municipal Ballpark as members of the DAC-10.

A month ago, with snow piles as far as the eye could see, it seemed dubious this tournament would even go down. Not only will it, 80-degree temps and plenty of sunshine will make it feel like summer and a fine day to watch quality baseball at the yard.