The weather conditions were less than ideal for gripping a baseball. Or pitching one, for that matter.

That didn’t faze Trace King.

King worked out of an early jam and tossed a three-hit shutout on Tuesday as Shiloh Christian posted an 11-0 Region 8 baseball victory over Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at windy, drizzly, cold Dwyer Field.

“Right away it wasn’t so bad,” King said. “In the later innings, it started misting and the ball started getting slipperier and slipperier. You’ve just got to keep warm and keep on chucking.”

King worked out of a bases-loaded, no out jam in the Cardinals’ home half of the first inning, then settled in.

“Just finding a good grip on the ball and working the fastball, just working the count,” King said. “Really struggled early on but we got it going after a while.”

The Skyhawks swept the doubleheader with a 9-1 victory in the nightcap.

WWCS, playing as the home team, opened the bottom of the first with a Jonah Miller walk and back-to-back bloop singles by Alex Retterath and Trey Koski.

But King struck out Carter Knutson, got Ethan Retterath on a fly ball to medium left field and struck out Hunter Wolff to escape unscathed.

“We put ourselves in that position,” Skyhawks coach Aric Lee said. “And then we were mentally tough enough to work out of it. That’s a testament to him and staying composed on the hill.

“When things happen, when an outfielder doesn’t catch a ball or we don’t make a play, you’ve got to get back on the hill and do your job. That’s a testament to Trace King and how he works.”

King tossed five shutout innings, stranding five WWCS baserunners. The Cardinals had baserunners in every inning, but Shiloh turned three double plays and only two runners reached third.

“Having a good defense behind me is nice,” King said.

Shiloh Christian staked King to an early lead, scoring three runs in each of the first two frames and scoring in all five innings.

“It was big to get a lead right away and then score and win every inning,” Lee said. “That’s something we preach on, try to win every inning. You do that, and you’re going to be pretty successful.”

King led off the top of the first with an infield single, stole second and came in to score when the ball got away from left fielder Jarret Henke on Michael Fagerland’s single. Eli Thompson added an RBI double and Shiloh tacked on another run on a Cardinals error.

Justin Bosch had an RBI triple and Eli Thompson a sacrifice fly in the Skyhawks’ three-run second.

Conner Martin added a third-inning sac fly and Fagerland’s RBI single in the fourth made it 8-0.

Evan Fuchs had a run-scoring single and Bosch a two-run double in the fifth.

“It’s huge to have a good offense that can put runs on the board every time,” King said.

Seven different players had at least one of Shiloh’s 12 hits. Bosch went 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple, scored twice, drove in three runs and stole two bases.

Fagerland, Jacob Pearson and Fuchs each had two hits. The Skyhawks stole six bases, with Bosch and King each collecting a pair.

Jace Kunze limited the Cardinals to one run on four hits over five innings in the second game. The sophomore walked one and struck out four.

Shiloh scored three runs in the top of the first and led 4-0 after an inning and a half. The Skyhawks compiled 13 hits.

Bosch went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and four RBIs. King had two hits, including a triple, scored twice and drove in two runs.

Noah Olson had two doubles and scored a run for the Cardinals.

Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton (4-5, 2-2 Region 8) hosts Hazen on Friday.

Shiloh Christian (8-2, 5-1 Region 8) hosts Kidder County-Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter in a non-region doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m.