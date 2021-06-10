Pitching carries Loggers over Larks

Future Hall of Fame Max Scherzer started his march toward Cooperstown with the La Crosse Loggers.
Thursday night at Municipal Ballpark, a pair of current Loggers had similar results to the three-time Cy Young Award winner.
Cole Colleran, a left-hander from the University of San Diego, and right-hander Nathan Hansen from San Diego State, combined for 14 strikeouts in the Loggers' 4-0 win over the Larks.
Both teams pulled into town in the wee hours Thursday morning after long road trips from Minnesota -- La Crosse for Duluth and the Larks from Mankato.
The short night was no sweat from Colleran, who is originally from Solana Beach, Calif.
"This is an awesome ballpark. The fans are great and I was just happy to be on the mound tonight," said Colleran, who saw limited work with D-I San Diego this past season as a true freshman. "There's been a lot of connections through the years with the Loggers and USD. Riley Adams who just got called up by Blue Jays played here. Past teammates came out here too. It's a great place. It's a great team and so I wanted to be a part of it."
Colleran worked five scoreless innings. He allowed just three singles and struck out six.
Hansen entered in the sixth and was lights out. The 6-foot-3 freshman from San Diego State fanned eight batters in four innings and allowed just one hit. Neither Colleran nor Hansen walked a single batter in the game which lasted just 2 hours and 27 minutes before a crowd of 1,885 on a hot and muggy night.
"I'm excited we have three more days here," Colleran said. "The fans were really into the game. It was just great to be back on the mound. It's what I love to do.
"We got a great bunch of guys. The coaches are great and we're looking forward to having a lot of fun this summer."
The Loggers got all four of their runs in the first three innings off Larks starter Derek Shoen. The University of Mary all-conference first baseman settled in after a rocky start. He didn't allow a run over his final two innings and finished with five strikeouts. Shoen was able to continue after a violent third inning collision with shortstop Ryan O’Halloran, who had to be helped off the field and did not return.
Cole Schroeder and Paxton Miller followed with two scoreless innings each on the mound for the Larks, who dropped to 6-5 with the loss.
Brant Schaffitzel had two of the Larks' four hits. Drew Beazley and Jordan Sagedahl were each 1-for-3.
Kevin Sim, a teammate of Colleran's at San Diego, went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run. TJ Manteufel added two hits. Michael Dixon doubled, scored and drove in a run out of the leadoff spot for the Loggers.
Game 2 of the four-game series is tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.
