Pitching carries Loggers over Larks

"I'm excited we have three more days here," Colleran said. "The fans were really into the game. It was just great to be back on the mound. It's what I love to do.

"We got a great bunch of guys. The coaches are great and we're looking forward to having a lot of fun this summer."

The Loggers got all four of their runs in the first three innings off Larks starter Derek Shoen. The University of Mary all-conference first baseman settled in after a rocky start. He didn't allow a run over his final two innings and finished with five strikeouts. Shoen was able to continue after a violent third inning collision with shortstop Ryan O’Halloran, who had to be helped off the field and did not return.

Cole Schroeder and Paxton Miller followed with two scoreless innings each on the mound for the Larks, who dropped to 6-5 with the loss.

Brant Schaffitzel had two of the Larks' four hits. Drew Beazley and Jordan Sagedahl were each 1-for-3.

Kevin Sim, a teammate of Colleran's at San Diego, went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run. TJ Manteufel added two hits. Michael Dixon doubled, scored and drove in a run out of the leadoff spot for the Loggers.

Game 2 of the four-game series is tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.