Pitchers excel as Dickinson, Govs split

An extravaganza of pitching.
That's what a modest crowd at Municipal Ballpark got on Monday evening as Bismarck's Skyler Riedinger and Dickinson's Nick Deschamp tangled in an under-19 baseball game.
The two right-handers combined to put 13 zeroes on the scoreboard as Riedinger outdueled Deschamp 1-0 in a seven-inning statewide game. Riedinger improved to 2-1. Deschamp suffered his first loss in four decisions.
Dickinson came back to win the second game 5-1 as Kobe Krenz pitched six innings of three-hit ball.
While Riedinger and Deschamp combined to put on a brilliant show of pitching, the two operated much differently.
Riedinger, a 6-foot, 175-pound recent graduate of Century, is a power pitcher. He threw 85 mph or better in every inning, topping out at 88 on several occasions. By weaving in a nasty sharp-breaking curveball, he struck out 11 and walked none.
"My stuff was exceptional tonight, for sure," Riedinger said. "Definitely my fastball was a little quicker, and my curveball was working pretty well."
Deschamp, a 6-1, 175-pounder will be a senior at Dickinson Trinity. He throws in the upper 70s and reached 79 on Monday. By combining cunning with excellent control, he held Bismarck to one run, which was unearned. He struck out six and hit a batter. He had no walks.
"He threw well for us. He's had one bad inning in most of his starts," Roughriders coach Tyler Frenzel said.
Deschamp finished the 75-minute game with a pitch count of 85, 58 of them strikes.
The Governors' Ben Patton scored the game's lone run in the fourth inning. He reached base when shortstop Krenz threw the ball in the dirt after fielding a ground ball. Lefty Jack Johnson, the No. 8 hitter, smoked a double into the gap in right-center, sending Patton home easily.
Dickinson put the heat on Riedinger in the sixth when leadoff man Riley O'Donnell sliced a shot just inside the right field line and legged out a triple.
Riedinger struck out the next man, Nathaniel Jilek, who took an 85-mph fastball on the outside corner. Logan Bentz, attempting a suicide squeeze, bounced the bunt to Riedinger, who shoveled to catcher Cru Walker in time for the tag. With two out, Troy Berg grounded out on a sharp grounder down the third baseline that was flagged down by Nick Hinsz.
"That makes my adrenaline flow," Riedinger said of the sixth-inning jam. "I knew I had a no-hitter going. ... You just pitch and don't let things like that bother you."
Riedinger, who is Bismarck State College-bound, was trying for his second no-hitter. His first was in Babe Ruth baseball.
"It was when I was younger, 14 or 15, ... in the regional tournament at Moorhead (Minn.)," he recalled.
Deschamp's strong performance made for an interesting evening on the mound, Riedinger said.
"It's fun. A pitcher's battle keeps it interesting. It keeps me on my toes. It was definitely a fun game," he said.
Riedinger rated Monday's outing his best of the season. He needed just 72 pitches for his first complete game, 59 of them strikes.
"My mindset coming into a game is to just go out and do my thing on the mound and not worry about anything else," he said.
With the win, the Governors extended their winning streak to nine games.
For the Roughriders, it was a tough way to see a six-game winning streak go down the drain.
"We had our chances," Frenzel said. "When you get your chances with pitching like that, you've got to get it done."
Roughriders 5, Govs 1
Krenz tamed the Governors in the nightcap, allowing just three hits and a walk in six innings. He gave up one run, which was unearned.
The Roughriders allowed Krenz to pitch with a lead most of the way, striking for three runs in the first two innings.
Aiden Haick put Dickinson ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning with a sacrifice fly. In the second, Isaac Daley's double, Nathaniel Jilek's triple and a sacrifice fly by Logan Bentz plated two more runs.
Bismarck averted a shutout with an unearned run in the fifth inning. Nic Devine reached base via an infield error, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Hinsz.
With the split, Dickinson stands 25-12, 7-5 in the statewide standings. The Roughriders have won nine of their last 10 games.
The Governors, who saw a nine-game winning streak extinguished in the second game, also have a 7-5 statewide record. They're 16-7 overall. Bismarck returns to action today, meeting Williston in a 5:30 twin bill. The games will not count in the statewide standings.
