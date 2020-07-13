Pitchers excel as Dickinson, Govs split

"It was when I was younger, 14 or 15, ... in the regional tournament at Moorhead (Minn.)," he recalled.

Deschamp's strong performance made for an interesting evening on the mound, Riedinger said.

"It's fun. A pitcher's battle keeps it interesting. It keeps me on my toes. It was definitely a fun game," he said.

Riedinger rated Monday's outing his best of the season. He needed just 72 pitches for his first complete game, 59 of them strikes.

"My mindset coming into a game is to just go out and do my thing on the mound and not worry about anything else," he said.

With the win, the Governors extended their winning streak to nine games.

For the Roughriders, it was a tough way to see a six-game winning streak go down the drain.

"We had our chances," Frenzel said. "When you get your chances with pitching like that, you've got to get it done."

Roughriders 5, Govs 1

Krenz tamed the Governors in the nightcap, allowing just three hits and a walk in six innings. He gave up one run, which was unearned.