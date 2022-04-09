Peacocks earn NSIC sweep over Marauders

Upper Iowa rallied to steal Game 1 late and went on to sweep the University of Mary Saturday at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

It was two disappointing Northern Sun losses for the Marauders, who fell to 10-18 on the season. Upper Iowa came into the day 6-18, but picked up 6-5 and 7-2 victories.

The Marauders wasted a 4-0 lead in the opener and another strong pitching performance by ace Austin Wagner in Game 1.

The junior lefty fanned 12 over six innings and left the game with the Marauders up 5-3, just three outs away from victory.

The Marauders jumped out 4-0 in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a two-out, three-run home run by Kendall Keller.

The Peacocks rallied to tie in the seventh with an assist to the home team, sending the game to extra innings.

With two outs and a runner on third, Ethan Sawyer reached on an error by shortstop Michael Polson, cutting the lead to 5-4. After Sawyer stole second, pinch-hitter Casey Zarr singled to center, scoring Sawyer with the tying run.

Another error helped put the Peacocks ahead in extra innings.

With two outs in the ninth, Jake Hilmer singled before Sawyer reached on another Polson error. With two on, pinch-hitter Sage Stellmacher singled home Hilmer with the go-ahead run.

Keller finished 2-for-4 for the Marauders. James Martin also went 2-for-4. Derek Shoen took the loss, allowing three runs over three innings, but all three were unearned.

Upper Iowa 7, U-Mary 2

The Marauders led 2-0 after one inning in the second game, but were held scoreless over the last six frames.

Noah Hull singled home Cal James to make it 1-0. Krece Papierski followed with a sac-fly to center to score Derek Shoen for a 2-0 Marauders' lead.

From there, Keaton Parker and Brady Stevens combined to allow nothing else.

The Peacocks, meanwhile, scored at least one run in the second through the sixth innings, capped by a three-run sixth.

Kody Jones worked the first five innings on the mound for the Marauders, but took the loss.

The two teams close the series on Sunday at noon.

